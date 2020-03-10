Search

Care home rated inadequate due to series of failings

PUBLISHED: 07:02 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:02 10 March 2020

The entrance to Oak Farm care home in Taverham, which the Care Quality Commission has rated as inadequate following an inspection in November 2019. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A lack of patient privacy, rusty grab rails and faecal matter smears were found at a care home for people with brain injuries which has been criticised by inspectors.

Standards at Oak Farm care home in Taverham, have deteriorated from requiring improvement in October 2018, inspectors have said, with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rating the service as inadequate.

When inspectors visited the home in November 2019, they found the service was unsafe, poorly led, not always caring and did not always meet patients' needs.

The care and rehabilitation home, in Fakenham Road, provides accommodation and care for up to 32 people under the age of 65 living with a brain injury.

The report raised concerns about the cleanliness of the home, inspectors found 'dried faecal matter smears on shower chairs and bed side protectors.'

In one person's room they found: 'globules of dried unidentifiable matter on walls and radiators that had been there for some time.'

Concerns were raised with the care home management team, who took immediate action to replace damaged equipment and redecorate.

The report also criticised how medicines were stored and administered: 'Medicines with an expiry date after opening, such as antibiotic creams for eye infections, were not clearly labelled to show when they were opened, or when they should be discarded.'

While inspectors found the staff to be competent, kind and compassionate, they raised concerns about patient's privacy: 'Staff practice did not always contribute to maintaining people's dignity and privacy.'

The report also criticised the how residents' nutrition was monitored: 'Action was not always taken when peoples body weight began to decline.'

Following the report the care home is in special measures, with another inspection to take place in the next six months to check for 'significant improvement.'

Failure to improve the service before then could see the care home closed.

In a statement, spokesperson for Select Healthcare, which manages Oak Farm said: 'Although the CQC in November 2019 highlighted some failings I would like to emphasise that our Residents have always been well cared for and safe.

'We are working closely with our lead CQC inspector and all agencies concerned, including the local CCG and Norfolk County Council, to implement the changes required to meet standards.

We have produced a robust Service Improvement Plan, and we have met and agreed this with all concerned parties, including residents and relatives.

We are fortunate to have an amazing specialist staff team and supportive professionals, and we have been working together towards implementing these changes since November.

'We are progressing well with this process and I am confident these measures will soon be removed.

'We have received positive feedback from different parties in relation to the improvements, and much support and encouragement from Resident's friends and relatives.

