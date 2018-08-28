Search

Care home in special measures after damning inspection

PUBLISHED: 11:33 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:34 22 November 2018

Elsenham House nursing home in Cromer. Picture: David Bale

Elsenham House nursing home in Cromer. Picture: David Bale

Archant

A care home owner has challenged a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report that rated the service as inadequate.

Elsenham House nursing home in Station Road, Cromer was rated as inadequate across the board. In February 2016 it was rated as good.

The inspection report found there were significant shortfalls in the assessment and mitigation of risks to people using the service.

It added that people were not consistently treated with care and compassion and their privacy and dignity were not routinely protected.

John Dupuis, the owner and manager, said: “We don’t agree with the rating. Two years ago we were rated good across the board. Nothing has changed since then.

“The only thing that has changed is the way the inspections are done. The new way is fairly draconian, and does not allow any leeway or leniency.”

He said nursing homes across the county were being downgraded in the new inspection system.

He added: “This is causing a serious upset in the industry. Every single nursing home they go to is being downgraded to inadequate and people are getting fed up with it.

“I feel terribly aggrieved. It does not encourage people in the care sector. We need a little bit of sympathy, rather than being hammered over the head. The whole care sector is up in arms.”

However, he said they were complying with the findings made by the CQC during the unannounced inspection on July 18 and 19.

The report identified areas of concern in relation to staff competency in the safe support of people experiencing mental health conditions.

And it reported that the cleanliness of the environment and lack of infection prevention control measures was impacting on the care people received.

As the overall rating was inadequate, the home is in special measures, and will be kept under review and inspected again within six months.

The report states: “During this inspection we identified that the service was not meeting the requirements of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014.”

Elsenham House is a 31-bed residential home for individuals with mental health or challenging behaviour problems.

