Search

Advanced search

Care home in special measures after damning inspection

19 November, 2018 - 13:04
Elsenham House nursing home in Cromer. Picture: David Bale

Elsenham House nursing home in Cromer. Picture: David Bale

Archant

A care home owner has challenged a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report that rated the service as inadequate.

Elsenham House nursing home in Station Road, Cromer was rated as inadequate across the board. In February 2016 it was rated as good.

The inspection report found there were significant shortfalls in the assessment and mitigation of risks to people using the service.

It added that people were not consistently treated with care and compassion and their privacy and dignity were not routinely protected.

John Dupuis, the owner and manager, said: “We don’t agree with the rating. Two years ago we were rated good across the board. Nothing has changed since then.

“The only thing that has changed is the way the inspections are done. The new way is fairly draconian, and does not allow any leeway or leniency.”

He said nursing homes across the county were being downgraded in the new inspection system.

He added: “This is causing a serious upset in the industry. Every single nursing home they go to is being downgraded to inadequate and people are getting fed up with it.

“I feel terribly aggrieved. It does not encourage people in the care sector. We need a little bit of sympathy, rather than being hammered over the head. The whole care sector is up in arms.”

However, he said they were complying with the findings made by the CQC during the unannounced inspection on July 18 and 19.

The report identified areas of concern in relation to staff competency in the safe support of people experiencing mental health conditions.

And it reported that the cleanliness of the environment and lack of infection prevention control measures was impacting on the care people received.

As the overall rating was inadequate, the home is in special measures, and will be kept under review and inspected again within six months.

The report states: “During this inspection we identified that the service was not meeting the requirements of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014.”

Elsenham House is a 31-bed residential home for individuals with mental health or challenging behaviour problems.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Oops! Chemical alert caused by running club scattering flour in town centre

Members of the Bicester and Norfolk Hash House Harriers with one of their flour markers which was cordoned off Picture: Chris Bishop

Boat sinks after catching fire in the Broads

Firefighters and the Coastguard tackled a boat fire in Barton Turf. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

Police are looking for a man in relation to road rage incident in Great Yarmouth Picture: Denise Bradley

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Live The Norwich City Debate – Join Michael from 1pm

Timm Klose has been busy with Switzerland during the final international break of 2018, while Tim Krul and Moritz Leitner have been away with their remaining Norwich City team-mates in Tampa. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Witness appeal following fatal crash in Brooke

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell

Driver crashes into air force base and flees scene

The driver hit the fence line at RAF Lakenheath Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast