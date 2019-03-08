Search

All Hallows nursing home and homecare services saved

PUBLISHED: 12:13 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 25 April 2019

Protesters against the closure of All Hallows health care trust in Beccles. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The All Hallows nursing home and care home services have been saved by two separate providers, but the future of the hospital is still uncertain.

All Hallows Healthcare Trust issued an update today (April 25) to residents of the nursing home, in Bungay, who will be moved across to Norfolk-based NorseCare, without “disruption or break in care”.

Nightingale Homecare - which are also based in Norfolk, will take over All Hallows homecare services and have assured that “clients of the homecare team will have their care maintained without disruption”.

Trust bosses have also confirmed the potential transfer of the hospital is also still under discussion with an intrested provider, and have promised further announcements as arrangements are confirmed.

Discussions are also still underway to transfer the provision of daycare services and meals-on-wheels to another local provider, but both the trust and the CCG hope the transfer will follow the same timetable as the new providers.

John Chapman, chair of the All Hallows trustees said: “I am pleased that there will be continuity of care for 90pc of the people All Hallows currently cares for, and we are continuing to seek this for all.

“Preserving the high quality care we are known for has been a priority for us since we first announced the likelihood of the need for All Hallows to close.

“We are very pleased to have found successors who met our strict criteria and we look forward to concluding arrangements with them and commissioners.”

Cath Byford, deputy chief officer and director of commissioning at the NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG, said: “The priority of All Hallows and the health and social care commissioners has always been the care of those who receive support from All Hallows and ensuring that there is no break in this care.

“It is good news that high-quality providers have been selected to continue the provision of home care services and the nursing home. These preferred providers have reached the agreed criteria of commissioners and All Hallows.

“As an independent charity, it was the decision of the board of trustees at All Hallows to decide the new providers. As commissioners, once the decision has been made by trustees we advised the board on fundamental quality assurances, in particular the CQC rating and only those rated good or above were considered.

“We await the decision of the trustees in regard to their decision on the hospital provision. We will continue to work with service users so they are informed and supported during the transition of services.”

