Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

New nurses save Norfolk hospital £350,000

01 June, 2019 - 07:05
Extra nurses are being recruited at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Ian Burt

Extra nurses are being recruited at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2010

A new intake of nurses will save a hospital more than £350,000, it emerged today as it strengthens staff numbers to address concerns raised by the health watchdog.

Some 81 nurses from the Philippines are joining the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

Bosses have launched a major recruitment drive in a bid to cut the cost of employing more expensive agency staff to fill gaps.

Today the QEH said: "For this financial year, the recruitment will save £177,000 as they will arrive over a staggered period but the recruitment should save £372,000 in the 2021 financial year."

Fears over Brexit have not impacted on its existing foreign workforce or recruitment of staff from EU countries.

But hospital chair Prof Steve Barnett said as well as recruitment drives abroad, the hospital was stepping up efforts to recruit and train people from the local community.

Recruitment is seen as key to reducing the QEH's deficit. The 480-bed hospital finished the financial year £36m in the red.

You may also want to watch:

In March,it emerged it had had to spend £15m on agency staff between April and November 2018 alone.

A report by Boston Consulting previously said the QEH had an "abnormally high temporary staffing burden".

In September, a report to the hospital's board said: "The ongoing nurse staffing shortage at the QEHKL has to be considered a factor in the staff's ability to consistently deliver safe and effective care, as highlighted in the trust's CQC inspection report of September 2018.

"There is therefore a need to urgently review the current nursing resource and review the options available to ensure patient safety is not compromised either in the immediate, short or longer term."

It came after health watchdog the Care Quality Commission rated it "inadequate".

Shortfalls ran as high as 40pc on some wards. For April, the nurse vacancy rate was down to 17pc.

Some 21 extra staff from India have recently joined the QEH.

And its new chair and chief executive say the hospital is showing the first "green shoots of recovery" as managers address concerns raised by the CQC.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Disabled fans claim they were treated as ‘second rate citizens’ at Take That gig

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Plans for new indoor swimming pool given the the go-ahead

Plans have been approved for a new indoor swimming pool on Turbine Way in Swaffham. Picture: Google

‘Terrifying’ crash caused by driver who left car on its side in middle of road

The crash happened in Wangford Road, Lakenheath Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Community’s sadness after woman in 80s dies after being struck by van

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: NARS

Inmate breaks prison officer’s nose after refusing exercise

A prison officer had his nose broken in HMP Norwich. Photo: Angela Sharpe.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘That house was a death trap’ - Tenants share horror stories of rat plague and mushrooms in the shower

When the cooker was removed from under the counter, rat droppings and more mould was discovered. Picture: Kaye Nichols

Community’s sadness after woman in 80s dies after being struck by van

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: NARS

Gunn assured Roberts that Canaries loan would be good for him

Patrick Roberts, pictured in action for Celtic, sought the advice of Angus Gunn before joining Norwich City on loan Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA

Grant Holt prepares to enter wrestling ring at Carrow Road

Grant Holt ready for his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Aerobatic display duo starting 10th year with home display

Wildcat Aerobatics are performing in the county. Picture: Wildcat
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists