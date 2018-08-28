Like mother, like daughter - Kristy follows mum into career in nursing

Kristy Jupp joins mum Jane Parker as a registered nurse Picture: QEH Archant

A newly qualified registered nurse will be following in her mum’s footsteps by caring for patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Kristy Jupp has worked hard to become a nurse just like her mum Jane Parker, who is a tissue viability specialist nurse.

Over the last four years, she has been juggling the demands of her Open University degree with her full-time role as a health care assistant on Denver Ward.

Mrs Jupp has now been notified that she has passed her degree and is looking forward to putting on her blue uniform once she has received her Nursing and Midwifery Council number to officially become a staff nurse.

Mrs Jupp, who has also recently got married, said: “It feels amazing to have passed my nursing degree – the last four years have gone really quickly.

“I am also pleased to have followed in my mum’s footsteps. I am proud that we are both in the same job. It is also nice to work in the same hospital as she’s only at the end of a phone if I need her.

“We come from a caring family as my Great Grandmother was always called upon in her local area to deliver babies and to perform last offices at the end of life and my Nan, Aunt and Uncle have been carers.”

Mrs Parker has spoken of her pride about her daughter’s hard work and dedication to become a nurse.

She said: “I think it is amazing that Kristy has become a nurse and I am really proud of her.

“Her route into nursing has not been an easy one, Open University is very intensive and there are a lot of assignments, but she has done all of that while still holding down a fulltime job.

“Kristy has handled all of this brilliantly and is a fantastic nurse. I could not be prouder.”

Mrs Parker has been a registered nurse for 18 years after training at the QEH. Over the years, she has held a number of roles which has exposed her daughter to what life is like as a nurse.

“When Kristy was 14, I was a clinical nurse advisor and had to teach people to apply maggots to wounds,” she said. “I used to practice applying maggots on Kristy – it hasn’t put her off.”