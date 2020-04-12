Search

UK coronavirus death toll rises above 10,000

PUBLISHED: 16:19 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 12 April 2020

The number of deaths in hospital from coronavirus in the UK has risen above 10,000. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

The number of people who have died in hospital with coronavirus in the UK is now above 10,000, after a daily rise of 737

The Department of Health and Social Care has updated the total number of deaths from Covid-19 of people in hospitals in the UK to 10,612, as of 5pm Saturday, April 11.

On Saturday, there had been 9,875 hospital deaths recorded in the UK, with a day-on-day rise of 917.

In Norfolk a further 11 patients have died, taking the number of people to have died in the county over 100.

MORE: Eleven more deaths as Norfolk coronavirus toll passes 100

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was a “sombre” day as the number of people who have died in hospital passes 10,000.

Mr Hancock said across Great Britain 19,945 had been admitted to hospital with symptoms of coronavirus.

He added: “Today marks a sombre day in the impact of this disease as we join the list of countries who have seen more than 10,000 deaths related to coronavirus.

“The fact that over 10,000 people have now lost their lives to this invisible killer demonstrates just how serious this coronavirus is and why the national effort that everyone is engaged in is so important.”

The Department of Health said as of 9am on Sunday April 12, 352,974 Covid-19 tests have concluded, with 18,000 tests on April 11. Of 282,374 people who have been tested, 84,279 have tested positive.

While the daily increase of deaths has slowed, it is unclear how high the actual daily death toll is, as many deaths are being reported days or even weeks after they have occurred.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including new deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem tests to be processed, and for data from the tests to be validated.

MORE: Thousands fail to get Coronavirus advice as demand on NHS 111 service soars

Of the 657 new hospital deaths announced on Sunday by NHS England, 121 occurred on April 11 while 531 took place between April 1 and April 10. The remaining five deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on March 26.

Patients were aged between 26 and 100; and some 42, aged between 30 and 98, had no known underlying health condition.

