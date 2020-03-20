Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk has risen to 17, an increase of six in one day.

As of 9am on Friday, there were 3,983 confirmed diagnoses of Covid-19 around the UK, including 17 in Norfolk and 13 in Suffolk.

It is an increase of six in Norfolk, with 11 recorded on Thursday.

It came after the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn announced two men had died from the disease, the first confirmed fatalities in the county.

Across the UK there was an increase of 704 cases from Thursday to Friday, the highest rise so far.

Boris Johnson has ordered pubs and restaurants across the country to close as the government set out “unprecedented” measures to cover the wages of workers whose jobs were under threat from the coronavirus outbreak.

On another momentous day, the prime minister said cinemas, nightclubs, theatres, gyms and leisure centres should close their doors from Friday night to slow the spread of Covid-19 and prevent the NHS being overwhelmed by new cases.

