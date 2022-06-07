Mental health bosses explain delays to single-sex wards decision

Mental health bosses have explained delays to a decision over introducing single-sex intensive care units, which will see men treated in Suffolk and women in Norfolk.

The closed Rollesby ward at Hellesdon Hospital is due to begin a phased re-opening next month, which will initially see patients from out of the area repatriated to the region.

Previously discussions have been held over turning the ward into an intensive care unit for women only, in a plan that would see men treated in the equivalent ward in Ipswich.

However, this decision is yet to be finalised - with Cath Byford, the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust's (NSFT) new deputy chief executive, explaining to its council of governors that it would not be made until the proposals have been properly scrutinised.

Mrs Byford said the proposals were due to be discussed by members of Norfolk and Suffolk councils' respective health overview and scrutiny committees (HOSC) in July before a final decision could be made.

This, she said, would protect the decision from potential legal challenges in the future.

She explained: "There is clinical evidence that shows single-sex wards are safer, offer greater levels of dignity and privacy and particularly provider greater sexual safety. So there are plenty of arguments that it is the right thing to do.

"However, HOSC committees have legal duties to scrutinise significant changes to services. If we were to go and make changes without this step, it may be challenged and could end up in a judicial review.

"We are doing this properly as if we didn't we may end up having to pay the price publicly."

Meanwhile, it was confirmed to the council that an action plan in response to NSFT's damning inspection result had now been submitted to the Care Quality Commission.

Mrs Byford said the plan had been built around four main priorities, which the Trust will gear its work towards.

These four priorities are:

Ensuring services are safe Cutting waiting times and improving access Transforming the culture of the Trust through better staff engagement and effective leadership Transforming mental health service provision across both counties

Zoe Billingham, chairman of the Trust, added that "openness and transparency" would also be key to the Trust's approach going forward.