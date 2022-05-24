NHS trust sets up food bank for staff hit by cost of living crisis

NSFT has set up a food bank to help staff members who are struggling with the cost of living - Credit: PA

The region's troubled mental health trust has set up a food bank for staff members who have been hit by the cost of living crisis.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has taken the measure in response to the ongoing squeeze on household finances, which has seen fuel, food and utility bills soar.

The scheme invites staff members to bring food donations into work, which colleagues are then able to help themselves to.

Papers for the Trust's upcoming board meeting say it is also establishing a group to bring forward further proposals to support staff through the rising cost of living.

The Trust was recently placed in special measures for the fourth time in a decade, with campaigners arguing it is not fit for purpose.

They say the introduction of a food bank for staff is evidence that the Trust is not paying its staff enough and have branded the initiative as "a publicity stunt".

Mark Harrison, of the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk - Credit: Steve Adams

Mark Harrison, of the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk, said: "If the Trust paid its staff properly and was properly clinically-led, it would not be in this situation.

"It is a disgrace that a public body is effectively admitting that it doesn't pay its staff well enough to the point that they have to rely on food banks.

"The Trust should be concentrating on transforming itself, instead of publicity stunts like this."

According to recent results of the Trust's staff survey, more than 60pc of its staff force say they are not satisfied with their level of pay.

The Trust currently employs around 4,200 people across Norfolk and Suffolk and according to its most recent pay figures, the average wage it pays is £19.50 per hour for male employees and £16.80 for female employees.

Its various salaries are set according to NHS pay structures - the bottom rung of which is £9.74 per hour.

A spokesman for NSFT said: "As a large employer in Norfolk and Suffolk we are concerned about the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on our staff. We have recently set up a food bank to support staff who may be struggling to afford increasing household costs including food and bills.

“We will keep talking to our staff about how best we can support them and do everything we are able to to help.”