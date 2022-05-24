Crunch talks held over mental health trust future - but campaigners shunned

Campaign to Save Mental Health Services demonstrating at Hellesdon Hospital. Sheila Preston, Mark Harrison and Liz Pyne from the campaign. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Crunch talks have been held between health bosses and the region's failing mental health trust to thrash out details of how it can be turned around.

The 'quality summit' was convened by NHS England following last month's damning report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) which rated the trust as "inadequate" for the fourth time since it was set up a decade ago.

The meeting was attended by representatives from several different health organisations, including NSFT itself, local commissioners, the CQC and watchdogs from Healthwatch Norfolk and Suffolk.

But members of the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk were not included in the process, sparking anger.

The group says the trust is not fit for purpose and wants it disbanded and replaced by two new organisations - one for each county. It also wants a public inquiry.

Mark Harrison, from the group, said: "It is shocking that the services are going to be spoken about without talking to the service users who need them - the people we represent.

"It shows that the shocking culture that has led us to the four failures has not gone away. The trust has not contacted us, and neither has NHS England.

"It feels like we are going down the same insipid road of failure again - a plague on all their houses."

A spokesman for NHS England and Improvement said the purpose of the summit was "to gain a shared understanding of shared risks, concerns and take a view on the key priorities for future improvement".

He added that the voice of the patient was represented through the presence of Healthwatch, which is an independent statutory body tasked with using patient feedback to advise health leaders.

Cath Byford, deputy chief executive of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group

Cath Byford, deputy chief executive of NSFT said: "Following the publication of the Care Quality Commission (CQC) Inspection Report, the NSFT Quality Summit, hosted by NHS England and Improvement is taking place on 24 May 2022.

“This is a large event with a wide cross-section of stakeholders, including views of service users and families, represented.”





Who was invited?

The quality summit consisted of representatives from:

NHS England

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

The Care Quality Commission

Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group

Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group

West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group

Healthwatch Norfolk

Healthwatch Suffolk



