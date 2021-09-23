Hundreds of NHS mental health staff still not double jabbed

Published: 4:59 PM September 23, 2021

Around 250 mental health clinical staff have yet to receive both doses of the Covid vaccine.

A report to the board of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust revealed that as of July 2021, 92.3pc of staff had received their first Covid vaccine dose, while 88.4pc have received both.

On Thursday, Adrian Matthews, a non-executive board member, asked what the trust was going to do to get the figure to 100pc, especially if the vaccine is made mandatory.

Earlier this month the government launched a consultation on mandating vaccines for frontline health staff.

The government has already made the vaccine mandatory for people working in the social care sector - adding to Norfolk's social care boss' staffing fears.

Infection control lead at NSFT, Elaine Thrower responded that the mandatory vaccine was a "big if".

"I know the care home sector is obviously facing that currently.

“We will be making every effort to encourage every staff member to be vaccinated.

"Every patient, particularly those who are with us long term who won't be able to access wider community, we will make that available to patients as well."

Ms Thrower said the vaccine was the "primary root" of defence against the severe effects of Covid and mental health has a unique challenge in the NHS for outbreaks because traditional models of infection control cannot be applied in the same way.

Daniel Dalton, NSFT chief medical officer, tried to reassure the board about the scale of the issue.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust's chief medical officer, Dr Dan Dalton Picture: ANGELA SHARPE PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

He said: “It's about 251 of our direct care clinical staff who have not had both doses of the vaccine for a variety of reasons.

"Some of those people have not been able to, some, I'm imagining, will have done so by choice. It's affecting different professional groups to a different extent.

"But, I'm confident that that's a number of people we will be able to engage with individually and have conversations with.

"The real message we've got to get across is that this vaccine is definitely protecting our staff and the people that we see from harm.

“I just think we should keep emphasising the fact that it's been a great success and all those people who have taken it are significantly better off as a result.”