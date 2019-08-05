Search

Plans for new mental health unit - and 31 beds - announced

05 August, 2019 - 10:47
Jonathan Warren, chief executive at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

Jonathan Warren, chief executive at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust

A new state-of-the-art mental health unit could be built in Norwich, increasing the number of beds available by more than 30.

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation NHS Trust (NSFT) has been given £40m from the government as part of a £1.8bn cash injection for the NHS, announced by new prime minister Boris Johnson over the weekend.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) was also given £69.7m as part of the announcement, while the South Norfolk clinical commissioning group was awarded £25.2m.

And NSFT, the region's mental health trust, has today revealed it hopes to use the funds to build a new unit at Hellesdon Hospital, creating 31 new beds.

MORE: Prime minister announces extra £135m for Norfolk and Suffolk NHS frontline services

The news will spark hopes that patients in need of support will no longer be sent out of area, to hospitals around the country.

The plans would also include a gym, multi-use games area, secure outside spaces and dedicated therapy areas.

Jonathan Warren, NSFT chief executive, said: "We are absolutely delighted that we have been awarded this significant share of government funding, which will make a real difference to our service users and their families.

"Although plans are at an early stage, we are proposing to use the money to build a state-of-the-art unit at Hellesdon Hospital to which three of our existing, outdated wards will relocate, vastly improving the quality and safety of the environment in which our service users receive care.

MORE: Mental health patients in 'acute distress' STILL sent miles away five years after pledge to end practice

"This will increase the total number of beds which are available by 31, reducing the number of patients who have to travel outside of the area for treatment.

"We also plan to include facilities such as a gym, multi-use games area, secure outside spaces and dedicated therapy areas, all of which will help service users to stay active and engaged during their recovery, in turn helping to keep their length of stay as short as possible.

"We look forward to working closely with our service users, carers, staff and NHS partners to develop our plans in more detail over the coming months so that we can make the very best use of this investment and ensure it brings the greatest benefits to local people."

In March, it was revealed that 82 people from Norfolk and Suffolk had been sent away from their homes in January, spending roughly 1,359 nights out of county.

It was the highest figure since October 2016, and was condemned by campaigners.

MORE: Revealed - how mental health patients are being sent to failing private hospital

