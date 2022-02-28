30 people on waiting list for urgent mental health care

Dr Dan Dalton, chief medical officer at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, says there has been a big increase in new patients during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

New figures have laid bare the huge pressures still facing the region's crisis-hit mental health trust, showing almost 30 vulnerable people on a waiting list for urgent care and 15 more sent out of the area for treatment.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said the data underlined the toll a recent surge in demand for its services was having, against a backdrop of staff sickness, bed shortages and ward closures.

In the past decade, the Trust has faced repeated calls from campaigners to end the controversial practice of out-of-area care and first vowed to put a stop to it eight years ago.

But it has been unable to keep to this pledge, constantly finding that demand for beds at its sites in the region outstrips their availability.

Figures released in recent days showed there were 29 adults waiting to be placed in a mental health facility, while the Trust has also had to rely on private providers in the region for 15 other patients. A further 15 have gone to sites outside Norfolk and Suffolk.

At the same time, the Trust has 14 patients ready to be discharged, but who remain at its sites because it cannot arrange sufficient follow-up support for them, because of separate pressures on the care sector.

The issues which have contributed to the ongoing crisis have been described as "a perfect storm", with services across the NHS suffering from staff shortages, which earlier this year saw a "critical incident" declared.

Dan Dalton, chief medical officer at the trust, said: "The pandemic has led to a significant increase in service pressures through a combination of a high number of bed closures due to infection control measures, staff absences, and higher levels of mental health need.

"Sadly, this is resulting in more patients needing to be sent out-of-area for care and longer waits for beds.

“Our community mental health teams are working hard to support people at home and we’re working closely with social care colleagues to ensure people do not stay in hospital for longer than necessary.”

Mark Harrison, front left, CEO of Equal Lives.

Mark Harrison, of the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services, said: "The real life, human suffering behind these figures is beyond distressing.

"It is a perfect storm that is not just a problem lying with the trust, but with commissioners who have failed to provide enough beds."

An experienced mental health nurse, who did not wish to be named, said the situation was "as shocking as I can remember it".

In recent years, the Trust has routinely missed deadlines to end the practice of out of area beds, having first vowed to do so in 2014.

The Trust is currently developing plans to build new wards at Hellesdon Hospital, its largest facility, which will increase the capacity to 80 beds.

However, if the project does go ahead as planned it will be another two years before it is completed.

And the Trust currently also has wards out of action, including its psychiatric intensive care unit at Hellesdon which has been closed since May 2021 for refurbishments.

Councillor Emma Corlett

Emma Corlett, a county councillor and mental health campaigner, said: "I can't believe that eight years after joining a walk from Ipswich to Norwich to protest about the lack of mental health beds that the problem not only persists but is even worse.

"People are continuing to be failed by the lack of access to care and shipped miles away from home. More worryingly some people are being left to struggle on at home when they urgently need to be in hospital.

"Real harm is happening - I don't know how much worse things have to get before the government will act."

It comes as the Trust is facing renewed criticism over a perceived "culture of bullying" within its crisis team. which was highlighted in a report from Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake.

Following the conclusion of an inquest into the death of UEA student Theo Brennan-Hulme, who died in 2019, Mrs Lake wrote: "It is of concern that this culture remains three years following Theo’s death."

TIMELINE OF TURMOIL

The NSFT has endured turbulent times in the past decade, with care regulators placing it in special measures on three separate occasions.

February 2013

"Radical redesign" of mental health services is announced - it leads to the loss of 400 jobs and a 20pc reduction in bed numbers





November 2013

Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk launches.





January 2014

Out-of-area placements increase by 750pc and the Trust sets a four month deadline to end the practice





February 2015

Trust becomes the first in the country to be placed into special measures





October 2017

It is taken out of special measures, but still requires improvement





March 2017

Trust spends £571,000 on out-of-area placements in a single month





August 2017

Damning report from Healthwatch Norfolk lays bare the grievances of 680 patients





October 2017

Trust enters special measures for the second time and Mundesley Hospital is closed down





December 2017

Ashcroft Centre in Wicklewood, a specialist unit for women's mental health, closes down





March 2018

A further 36 beds are lost, with bosses blaming staffing levels and unsafe environments





April 2018

Trust sets itself a target of 2021 to end all out of area placements





November 2018

Placed into special measures for a third time





January 2021

"Significant improvements" acknowledged by the CQC, but Trust's rating does not change





February 2022

New figures show 15 people still out-of-area as the Trust awaits results of its latest CQC inspection





CASE STUDY

The mother of a 30-year-old man with a range of complex mental health needs has described her son's difficulties in getting crisis care when he needs it the most.

The son lives with a form of autism, anxiety and ADHD and, she says, has attempted to take his life on more than one occasion.

And the mother, who lives between Beccles and Great Yarmouth, has described spending hours on the telephone begging for help.

She said: "He has a support worker, but we can not get anywhere with the crisis team. It feels like you can't get their help until it is too late.

"You should not have to be at the point of a life-or-death situation until you can get help. One day, I even spent 12 hours on the phone.

"It just makes you so despondent and I don't just feel that for myself, I feel it for everybody.

"It feels as though nobody is getting the care they need."