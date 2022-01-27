Men far more likely to die after using mental health services, data reveals

Men vastly more likely to die unexpectedly after accessing mental health services - Credit: NSFT

In the last two years, at least 65 people have taken their own lives after using Norfolk and Suffolk mental health services.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) which oversees mental health services revealed 320 people have died unexpectedly within six months of using their services.

In 111 cases the cause of death has yet to be established.

Data presented to the NSFT board on Thursday covers 24 months starting in December 2019, a period covering the pandemic.

Hellesdon Hospital, the headquarters of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Photo: Bill Smith - Credit: Archant © 2012

In June 2021, the Samaritans said provisional suicide rates for the previous year found no evidence numbers had increased as a result of the pandemic.

The vast majority of unexpected deaths - 69pc - were men, with the most common cause of death listed as hanging.

Sixty-eight people (21pc) died from this cause in the last two years. Drug toxicity poisoning was the cause of death for 57 people and alcohol was the cause of 16 deaths.

Unexpected deaths tended to be people younger, including 86 people (27pc) between the ages of 26 and 40, and 140 between aged 41 to 60 (45pc).

Of the 2,910 'expected deaths' 92pc were people in later life, with the most common causes of death being Covid-19 5pc; respiratory illnesses 4pc; cardiovascular disease 4pc and dementia 3pc.

The cause of death has not yet been specified for 542 of these people.

Daniel Dalton, chief medical officer for NSFT, said the patient safety team had been working to understand the correct numbers of people who died after coming into contact with the trust's services.

He said around one in five were actively receiving care from the community mental health team.

Board member Ken Applegate questioned what was being done as a result of the report.

Mr Dalton said there were no signs of a particular trend but their "big concern" over the last two years was Covid.

"By developing this data we can start to make sure that there aren't any emerging areas of concern," he said.

"That helps us to think about what our quality improvement priorities are for the year ahead."

Out of area patients

Health care bosses have promised they are on target for ending the scandal of sending patients miles from home for care.

In 2014, NSFT bosses vowed to stop sending patients out of the area within four months, a target which was moved to October 2017, then March 2018.

In September last year, they said it would now be April 2022.

Amy Eagle, interim chief operating officer, said: "It is absolutely our aim to stop sending patients out of county, Norfolk or Suffolk, to receive acute psychiatric care by April 2022.

"However, demand on services does remain a challenge, it's not just us it's regional and national.

"We will absolutely aim to provide support as close to home as possible."

• If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 1963494 or the Samaritans on 116 123.

Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.