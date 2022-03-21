Legal advisors included in £1.25m mental health rehabilitation trial

Legal advisors and specialist support workers will work alongside health professionals in a new project geared at supporting people with serious mental illnesses.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, the region's mental health care provider, is investing £1.25m in trialling a new way of supporting people after their initial treatment.

The Trust is launching a 22-strong rehabilitation team which will consist of occupational therapists, specialist nurses, psychologists and psychiatrists.

But it will also see legal advisors and support workers employed to help people through financial, housing and legal issues that often exacerbate the toll mental illnesses place on those living with them.

Helping around 90 people at a time, the team will develop personalised care plans for individuals receiving their support - while also supporting other areas of their lives.

The team will operate out of a hub in Norwich and will initially serve the city, south Norfolk and north Norfolk, with the aim of helping patients live as independently as they can.

The trial was designed after the Trust gathered feedback from people receiving their support on how best they can be helped - with rehabilitation proving an area it needed to improve upon.

Vicky Russ, Norfolk and Waveney transformation programmes lead with NSFT, said: “We're excited about this pilot, which we hope will make a huge difference to the quality of life of people with a serious mental illness.

“Around 280 people a year are readmitted to our hospitals. Staying on our wards for an average of 40 days at a potential annual cost of £6.2m.

"Many are admitted to our units several times a year.

“We spoke to people with a serious mental illness at length to ask what we could do to support them better.

"Their main concerns were the continuity of care, access to community support, and joint working between agencies.

"Our rehabilitation team has been created as a direct result of this feedback."

The trial launches in April and will initially last a year.

Dr Ardyn Ross, mental health clinical lead at the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "This is an innovative initiative which will help people to recover better in their own communities.

“People have needs and life experiences which contribute to their mental wellbeing and this pilot is a great example of holistic thinking."