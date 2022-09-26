NHS trust launches hunt for people to help improve mental health care

NSFT is looking to elect eight new members of the public to it council of governors - Credit: NSFT

A struggling NHS trust has launched a hunt for new governors to help turn its fortunes around.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation is looking for eight people to join its council of governors.

The trust is searching for four Norfolk-based public governors and three in Suffolk.

It is also looking to appoint one governor who has received care from the trust to represent the voice of patients and one governor who works for the trust.

Jean Clark, NSFT secretary, said: "Our governors play a vital role at NSFT by representing the views of local people, holding important public engagement events and holding the non-executive directors to account for the performance of the board."

Nominations will close at 5pm on Monday, October 24, and voting opens on Tuesday, November 15.

For further information, contact governors@nsft.nhs.uk or call 01603 421291.

The trust is also holding a number of information sessions about the role, full details of which can be found at nsft.uk/elections