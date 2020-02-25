Family of grandmother attacked in care home fears being 'fobbed off'

The son of a dementia patient who died after she was attacked in a care home says he feels "fobbed off" by a promised investigation into her death.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) told the family of Doreen Livermore in January that it was launching three investigations after the death of the 88-year old in King's Lynn in 2018.

Mrs Livermore died six weeks after being knocked to the floor by a fellow resident, who has dementia, at Amberley Hall in King's Lynn.

The trust said one investigation was into its culture and a second into why it closed the case of the dangerous resident who had repeatedly attacked Mrs Livermore.

A third investigation is into the NSFT's communications manager, Mark Prentice, who sent an email bragging the NSFT had got away with media scrutiny, because Monty Python star Terry Jones died the day a report into Mrs Livermore's death was released.

"We will keep you informed of progress," NSFT's HR advisor wrote to Mrs Livermore's son Roy in January.

But a month later he has not heard a thing.

"It looks like a case of fobbing people off until the heat has died down," he said.

The NSFT has so far refused to answer questions from this newspaper on their investigations.

A spokesman said: "We expect this work to be complete within the next few weeks and will then be in a position to comment further."

It is, however, restructuring the communications team where Mr Prentice works and is advertising for a "digital communications manager" earning almost £44,000.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC), meanwhile, has downgraded Amberley Hall from 'good' to 'requires improvement'.

It found the hom0e was effective, caring and responsive but not always safe or well led.

In a separate incident, this month another woman died after being attacked in a care home by a resident.

May Miller, 95, was assaulted four days after moving into Beech House care home in Halesworth.

Commenting on its CQC rating, a spokesman for Amberley Hall said: "We took immediate steps to address the issues raised during last September's inspection.

"In the months since the inspection, our audit systems have been further strengthened with the support of the new manager."