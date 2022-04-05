Mental health trust staff survey results show concerns over care standards

A survey of staff members at the region's troubled mental health trust has found more than half of workers would not feel happy with the care if their loved ones had to be treated by them.

When asked during the annual NHS staff survey, just 45pc of respondents from the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said they would be happy with the level of care the organisation provides - should their family members ever need it.

It is one of a number of concerning statistics produced by the survey, although only half of the Trust's 4,700-strong workforce opted to take part.

Bosses at the Trust say that the survey results showed "gradual improvement" in its culture, but campaigners have described the results as "dire".

Stuart Richardson, NSFT chief operating officer. Picture: NSFT - Credit: Archant

Among other worrying revelations, of the workers asked, less than a quarter (24pc) said they agreed the Trust had enough staff for them to do their jobs properly.

And more than half of the participants said work-related stress had left them unwell in the past year, with morale among workers also having suffered in the past few years.

When asked whether they are enthusiastic about their jobs, 67pc said they were - the lowest this percentage has been since 2017.

Mark Harrison, from the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services, described the results as "dire" adding that they demonstrated the Trust was "unsafe".

He said: "The Trust claims to be one of the fastest improving health trusts in the country but we can see nothing in the survey that shows any improvement.

"The Trust is not improving and it is not safe - it can not provide the services it needs to and the people that suffer most from this are those with mental health troubles in the community, their families and their carers."

While some of the results will concerning though, others did show year-on-year improvements.

Three-quarters of the participants said they were given frequent opportunities to show initiative - up from 72.9pc in 2020 and 73pc said they received respect from their colleagues - the largest percentage since 2018.

There was also a slight reduction in the number of staff members claiming to have experienced bullying - something the Trust has been criticised for by inspectors in the past.

Asked whether they had experienced bullying or harassment in the past year, 31.8pc said they had, down from 32.3pc in 2020 and 34pc in 2019. This figure is, however, still above the national average of 27pc.

Hellesdon Hospital. Photo: NSFT - Credit: NSFT

Stuart Richardson, chief executive of the Trust, said: "I welcome the feedback our staff have provided through the annual NHS Staff Survey.

“We are proactively recruiting to our teams right now with some success, whilst also continuing to deliver our Trust’s culture change programme. I’m pleased to see signs of the positive impact of this programme with staff now reporting they feel more valued by their managers and recording a reduction in instances of bullying and harassment.

“We know we have much more to do to further engage, develop and inspire our staff. To support this I, alongside Executive colleagues, have launched a series of staff listening events in which we are proactively listening and working with our dedicated staff to act upon their concerns and ideas for further improvement.”

One staffer, who did not wish to be named, said a disconnect between workers and the Trust leaders was a big part of the problem.

They said: "I think a lot of staff feel demoralised by this kind of thing.

"The CQC has been very consistent in stating that leadership is a key issue within the trust. Yet the focus is always upon the 'front line'' there is a strong feeling that the same faces move from job to job in leadership roles no matter their performance.

"Leadership isn't changing, they keep doing surveys but never come to meet actual staff and patients.

"The listening events they have are almost impossible for front line staff to attend when on shift and no effort is made to help them attend or be represented."



