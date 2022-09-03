Mental health trust criticised for missing deadline ahead of key meeting

The region's embattled mental health trust has been criticised after missing a deadline to report its progress to council bosses.

On Thursday, the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust will outline the steps it has made since its damning Care Quality Commission result to councillors on the Norfolk health and overview scrutiny committee.

Ahead of this meeting, the trust was required to submit a report to the council to be included with the meeting's agenda - which is required to be published a week ahead of time.

However, the trust missed this deadline, meaning the agenda was originally published without NSFT's report.

And while it has now been submitted, councillors have voiced their frustration that it needed to be added retrospectively to the agenda.

Conservative councillor Alison Thomas, the committee's chairman, said: "It is really concerning that the trust's papers were not submitted until the 13th hour and this is something I have already raised with them.

"We have been assured that this will not happen again."

Labour councillor Emma Corlett, a former mental health nurse, said the late submission put into question how seriously the trust took the scrutiny measure.

The papers state that the trust has now completed 80pc of the 'must do' safety improvements set by the CQC in its report.

Ms Corlett said: "It is concerning that some nine months after inspection, 20pc of the 'must do' safety improvements have not been completed.

"The report is light on detail of evidence of impact and some essential contextual information is missing.

"It is astonishing that there is no mention of the letter of no confidence in the board sent out by all of its doctors.

"Robust questioning at committee to draw out more information will be essential so we are able to do our job of scrutiny on behalf of the public."

Speaking to this newspaper last month, NSFT chief executive Stuart Richardson said supply chain issues had held up some of the measures being brought in.

Cath Byford, NSFT's deputy chief executive, said: "We acknowledge that we were late delivering our papers to the committee, but had done so by Wednesday night.

"We hope that this will provide members with sufficient time to scrutinise the information before Thursday’s meeting.”