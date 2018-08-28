Search

Advanced search

Chairman of region’s mental health trust leaves post weeks earlier than planned

PUBLISHED: 14:28 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:03 20 November 2018

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust chairman Gary Page was due to leave his post in the new year. Photo: NSFT

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust chairman Gary Page was due to leave his post in the new year. Photo: NSFT

NSFT

The chairman of Norfolk and Suffolk’s mental health trust is leaving his post with immediate effect - just weeks before the expected publication of the trust’s latest inspection report.

Gary Page was due to leave Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) early next year when he term in office comes to an end.

But the trust announced on Tuesday that Mr Page was leaving “with immediate effect” to make way for its new leadership team.

Current vice chairman Tim Newcomb will act as chairman of both the board of directors and council of governors until a permanent replacement for Mr Page is appointed in December.

READ MORE: CQC inspectors return to region’s mental health trust

The latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) report on the troubled trust is expected to be published in the coming weeks, and it is believed NSFT bosses have already had sight of the report.

NSFT has twice been rated inadequate by the CQC in recent years.

Mr Page, who joined NSFT as a non-executive director in 2012, said: “I believe it is in the best interests of the trust for me to make way now so that those who are going to be part of the new leadership team can take forward the work that needs to be done to address the challenges which continue to face the trust.

“It has been a great privilege to be chair of NSFT. I have seen first-hand the amazing work which our staff do to support some of the most vulnerable people in Norfolk and Suffolk, often in the most difficult of circumstances.

“Whilst significant challenges remain, I believe the new team we have in place has the experience, drive and commitment to make the necessary changes in order to deliver the quality of care which our service users deserve. I wish them every success in the future.”

Antek Lejk, NSFT chief executive, said: “On behalf of both our board and staff, I would like to thank Gary for the commitment and determination he has shown to improving our trust for the benefit of service users, carers and staff over the past seven years.

“During his time in office, mental health services have been given increasing priority and the importance of fair funding has risen up the agenda, both locally and nationally. Over the last six months, Gary has also played a key role in helping to build our new executive team and recruit three new non-executive directors, in turn laying firm foundations on which we can build over the coming months and years.

“Although we fully appreciate that there are still challenges ahead, we are confident that we have the right skills and experience in place to drive through improvements while retaining our focus on providing safe, effective services which meet the needs of local people.”

The process to appoint Mr Page’s replacement began in September after he announced his decision to stand down. Stakeholders, including staff, service users, carers and partner organisations will be given the chance to meet shortlisted candidates, as well as the opportunity to provide feedback to the interview panel.

The panel will then make a recommendation to the council of governors, which is expected to approve a new chairman in December.

Most Read

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

It is Norwich’s smallest pub - but what is its food like?

The Vine Thai in Norwich food review. Photo: Lauren Cope

Secretary pays back £4,000 she stole from lifeboat volunteers

Jessica Parker PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Police appeal for witnesses after a second elderly woman is mugged in city centre

An elderly woman was a victim of a robbery at Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

Video People ‘too scared’ to go out in Great Yarmouth town centre after dark

A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

Brookside star Louis Emerick on playing Horse in The Full Monty

Louis Emerick at Horse Credit: Full Monty UK tour

Secretary pays back £4,000 she stole from lifeboat volunteers

Jessica Parker PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast