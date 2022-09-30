NHS boss apologises after missing key health panel event
- Credit: Archant/NSFT
The chief executive of the region's struggling mental health trust has apologised after missing a panel of health leaders held in Norwich.
Stuart Richardson, chief executive of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) was expected to be part of a panel organised by Healthwatch Norfolk on Thursday.
The event was rescheduled earlier this year and saw questions from NHS patients put to several key figures in Norfolk's health and social care system.
Mr Richardson was scheduled to sit on this panel and had a place set out for him at the table. However, his chair was left empty.
After the event, Mr Richardson said: "We would like to apologise to our colleagues at Healthwatch, and to the public and people who use our services who attended the event.
"We will be looking into what has happened as, unfortunately, this event was not in my diary for today.
“We will be more than happy to answer any questions which service users had submitted, or which resulted from the meeting, and will work with Healthwatch to make sure we see these and respond as soon as possible.”
Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk said: "It is disappointing that NSFT was not represented at the event."