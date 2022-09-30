News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

NHS boss apologises after missing key health panel event

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 7:00 AM September 30, 2022
Stuart Richardson, chief executive of NSFT has apologised after missing a Healthwatch Live event he was scheduled for

Stuart Richardson, chief executive of NSFT has apologised after missing a Healthwatch Live event he was scheduled for - Credit: Archant/NSFT

The chief executive of the region's struggling mental health trust has apologised after missing a panel of health leaders held in Norwich.

Stuart Richardson, chief executive of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) was expected to be part of a panel organised by Healthwatch Norfolk on Thursday.

The event was rescheduled earlier this year and saw questions from NHS patients put to several key figures in Norfolk's health and social care system.

Mr Richardson was scheduled to sit on this panel and had a place set out for him at the table. However, his chair was left empty.

Stuart Richardson, chief executive of NSFT

Stuart Richardson, chief executive of NSFT - Credit: NSFT

After the event, Mr Richardson said: "We would like to apologise to our colleagues at Healthwatch, and to the public and people who use our services who attended the event.

"We will be looking into what has happened as, unfortunately, this event was not in my diary for today.

“We will be more than happy to answer any questions which service users had submitted, or which resulted from the meeting, and will work with Healthwatch to make sure we see these and respond as soon as possible.”

Most Read

  1. 1 One man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Norfolk village
  2. 2 Plan for extra 89 homes to ‘slot in’ to town’s expansion
  3. 3 Family-run coach company closes after 110 years, owing £85,000
  1. 4 Chicken factory fined £300,000 after smell of rotting carcases plagued town
  2. 5 WATCH: Moment car destroyed in head-on tractor crash
  3. 6 Photos show aftermath of catastrophic tractor crash near airbase
  4. 7 'I nearly cried' - Norfolk woman overwhelmed with national award win
  5. 8 Teacher convicted of sexual activity with teen banned from the classroom
  6. 9 'I tried to have a little go': Delia Smith on Truss's Carrow Road visits
  7. 10 The Queen's cause of death has been revealed

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk said: "It is disappointing that NSFT was not represented at the event."

Norfolk

Don't Miss

A dad-of-one found three pieces of amber on Pakefield Beach

Norfolk dad makes 'once-in-a-lifetime-find' on beach

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Range is set to open a new store in Neatmarket Retail Park, off Hall Road, in Norwich.

The Range announces opening date of second city store

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Iain Robertson, his wife Candi and their cat Socks were forced to defend themselves from a snake

Man wakes to find 3ft-long SNAKE slithering up his legs in bed

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Brancaster aftermath

Cause of major fire on coast which gutted five homes revealed

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon