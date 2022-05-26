'It is a wake-up call' - Mental health trust chair on damning CQC report

The chairman of the region's struggling mental health trust has described its damning inspection result as "the wake-up call" it needs.

At the first board meeting of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust since it was placed into special measures for the fourth time in a decade, its new chairman Zoe Billingham gave her assessment of the dire situation.

She told board members: "We have taken the report incredibly seriously and it is a wake-up call for us - but also launch pad.

"For too long we have let our service users and patients down and the CQC report stated quite visibly that enough is enough.

"We recognise we have not made expected progress and we are truly sorry for the impact this has had on the people who need our services the most."

Chief executive Stuart Richardson told the board how a 'quality summit' had been held earlier in the week involving key partner organisations as the Trust works up its plan to address the concerns of the inspectors and improve services once and for all.

He said: "It was important to bring people together to talk and worth through what the plan is going to be going forward."

Mr Richardson added that following press reports into the number of people that had died while known to the trust that an independent review into the way the Trust records such data would be held.

Meanwhile, the Trust's new deputy chief executive Cath Byford, who recently joined from her role as chief nurse at the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, revealed that a psychiatric intensive care unit at Hellesdon Hospital which had been closed for a year would soon be re-opening.

She said: "The plan for the Rollesby ward is for a phased re-opening in July based on recruitment [of staff members].

"There are already some established staff ready to work there but we are looking to recruit more.

"To begin with, its focus will be to repatriate patients that are being cared for out of area. Our priority is to bring them back to Norfolk and Suffolk so they can be closer to their families."

She added that a previously discussed plan to have male and female-only intensive care units was still being discussed and would be debated by Norfolk County Council's health and overview scrutiny committee.