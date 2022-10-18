Troubled NHS trust spends £1.3m in two years on golden handshakes

Campaign to Save Mental Health Services demonstrating at Hellesdon Hospital. Sheila Preston, Mark Harrison and Liz Pyne from the campaign. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The region's troubled mental health trust has been branded "perverse" after spending more than £1.3m on 'golden handshakes' in just two years.

According to its annual accounts, the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) spent more than £300,000 on redundancy payments to just six individuals in the last year.

This is on top of spending close to £1m in the previous 12 months, which saw the trust come in for scathing criticism.

Bosses say the packages agreed were in keeping with NHS guidelines and were to allow for "restructuring" as it looked to turn its fortunes around.

But the figure has been attacked by campaigners, who described the amounts as "perverse".

A spokesman for the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk said: "Paying over a million pounds for staff to leave in the midst of a staffing crisis is perverse.

"The roundabout of poor leaders rewarded for failure continues while staff on the frontline struggle with unsafe staffing levels and caseloads that are too high."

NSFT did not provide details of which staff members had received the payments when asked, but during the 2021/22 financial year it changed both its chief executive and its chair.

Jonathan Warren stepped down as chief executive, to be replaced by Stuart Richardson, and Marie Gabriel departed as chair, replaced by Zoe Billingham.

An NSFT spokesman said: “A number of our employees took redundancy recently. Both compulsory and voluntary redundancy packages are based upon an individual’s entitlements, including years of service, which are in accordance with NHS Agenda for Change.

“None of the people made redundant during 2021/22 found alternative positions in the trust.”

In 2020/21, the trust spent £996,526 on 20 exit packages - three of which were more than £100,000.

In 2021/22 this figure was £336,617 - on six packages. Two of these were greater than £100,000 in value and one was between £50,000 and £100,000.

The trust did, however, confirm that would be chief executive Mason Fitzgerald was not a recipient of one of the payments.

Mr Fitzgerard, who was seconded to the trust from the East London NHS Foundation Trust, was due to be appointed chief executive of the trust.

However, he withdrew his application after it emerged that he had not graduated with a degree which had been listed on his CV - with Mr Richardson eventually taking on the role in September 2021.