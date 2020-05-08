Fleet of vans line hospital car park in rousing Clap for Carers gesture

Clap for Carers at the Norfolk and Norwich Universtiy Hospital. Picture: Alan Sinclair Archant

A fleet of health care vans line the car park of the Norfolk and Norwich Univeristy Hospital last night as part of the weekly show of appreciation for key workers through the coronavirus pandemic.

Clap for Carers at the Norfolk and Norwich Universtiy Hospital. Picture: Alan Sinclair Clap for Carers at the Norfolk and Norwich Universtiy Hospital. Picture: Alan Sinclair

The weekly Clap for Carers demonstration was as rousing as ever across the region as families took to their doorways to applaud health workers and show their appreciation.

And at the region’s biggest hospital, a fleet of vans from NRS Healthcare gathered in the car park to join in the applause.

It was organised Andy Tommer, a service and maintenance worker, who had the idea to gather the Norwich branch of the company, which supplies living and disability aids, as a display of solidarity and appreciation for their health care colleagues.

Clap for Carers at the Norfolk and Norwich Universtiy Hospital. Picture: Alan Sinclair Clap for Carers at the Norfolk and Norwich Universtiy Hospital. Picture: Alan Sinclair

Elsewhere across the county, families once again clapped their hands, rattled pots and pans and played music into the streets, in what has become a weekly symbol of national defiance in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak.

