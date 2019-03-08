Video

Special Christmas party for youngster who missed out on celebrations because of cancer treatment

Nine-year-old Ollie Elvin, from Dussindale in Norwich, at a belated Christmas celebration put on by the Cancer Research UK Kids and Teens Star Awards in London. He missed out on full Christmas celebrations in 2018 because of a reaction to chemotherapy treatment for his leukaemia. Picture: Adrian Brooks/Cancer Research UK Adrian_Brooks 07768696197. This photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration

It may be the middle of Summer but there was a perfectly good reason why this nine-year-old enjoyed a visit from Father Christmas.

Ollie Elvin, nine, from Dussindale, organising the signe Norwich City Football Club shirt give away again during a hospital stay before Christmas 2018 for leukaemia treatment. Picture: Dave Elvin Ollie Elvin, nine, from Dussindale, organising the signe Norwich City Football Club shirt give away again during a hospital stay before Christmas 2018 for leukaemia treatment. Picture: Dave Elvin

That's because Ollie Elvin, from Turnham Green in Dussindale in Norwich, missed out on Christmas because of cancer treatment.

Instead he was treated to a visit from the man himself during a family celebration in London at the Cancer Research UK Kids and Teens Star Awards event on July 9.

Ollie, a Dussindale Primary School pupil, was diagnosed with leukaemia in May 2018 and was joined at the party by his family, as well as 20 other young people affected by cancer.

His father Dave Elvin, 43, a solar farm developer, said: "Ollie and his brothers spent the whole day laughing and having fun. We hope it is something that sticks in his memory. It's really nice not just seeing our boys having a good time, but to see all the youngsters enjoying themselves because when you are dealing with cancer it's easy not to sometimes.

Ollie Elvin, nine, from Dussindale, at theTulip Trophy in Spalding, Lincolnshire, which he played in for the Thorpe Rovers under 9s team a year after his diagnosis of leukaemia. The team won. Picture: Dave Elvin Ollie Elvin, nine, from Dussindale, at theTulip Trophy in Spalding, Lincolnshire, which he played in for the Thorpe Rovers under 9s team a year after his diagnosis of leukaemia. The team won. Picture: Dave Elvin

"Everybody in the room was there to help each other."

He could not celebrate Christmas at home fully last year as his body struggled to deal with a virus because of chemotherapy.

His mother, Emma Elvin, 39, a Trowse Primary School teacher, said: "Christmas last year was horrible - we were so worried and it was far from what we expected with our little boy so unwell, so it's brilliant that he's been able to meet Santa and have fun."

Ollie, a keen footballer and keen sportsman, was diagnosed with leukaemia after suffering with headaches and sickness.

Ollie Elvin, nine, from Dussindale, in intensive care after being diagnosed with leukaemia at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in May 2018. Picture: Dave Elvin Ollie Elvin, nine, from Dussindale, in intensive care after being diagnosed with leukaemia at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in May 2018. Picture: Dave Elvin

Leukaemia is a cancer that starts in blood-forming tissue and leads to the over-production of abnormal white blood cells. These cells protect the body against infection.

After the diagnosis he could not walk up the stairs and there were fears he could end up in a wheelchair.

But despite that and his ongoing chemotherapy he is back to full fitness.

He plays for Thorpe Rovers Youth Football Club and Norwich City's Community Sports Foundation elite player development centre.

Nine-year-old Ollie Elvin, from Dussindale in Norwich, enjoying a belated Christmas celebration put on by the Cancer Research UK Kids and Teens Star Awards in London. He missed out on full Christmas celebrations in 2018 because of a reaction to chemotherapy treatment for his leukaemia. Picture: Darren Cool Nine-year-old Ollie Elvin, from Dussindale in Norwich, enjoying a belated Christmas celebration put on by the Cancer Research UK Kids and Teens Star Awards in London. He missed out on full Christmas celebrations in 2018 because of a reaction to chemotherapy treatment for his leukaemia. Picture: Darren Cool

Mrs Elvin said: "Ollie's amazing attitude and resilience throughout has astounded us. He's gradually built his strength up and not let his cancer diagnosis stop him doing the things he loves. We hope next Christmas will be much more exciting for him. We're so proud of him."

