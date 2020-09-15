Search

Advanced search

‘It’s ruined my life’ - woman tells of devastating impact of sedative over-prescription

PUBLISHED: 12:38 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 15 September 2020

Caroline Clancy was overprescribed lorazepam by a doctor and was told it would take her 48 years to fully come off the drug. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Caroline Clancy was overprescribed lorazepam by a doctor and was told it would take her 48 years to fully come off the drug. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

“It’s ruined my life.”

Caroline Clancy was overprescribed lorazepam by a doctor and was told it would take her 48 years to fully come off the drug. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANCaroline Clancy was overprescribed lorazepam by a doctor and was told it would take her 48 years to fully come off the drug. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A Norwich woman has spoken out about the “absolutely horrendous” experience of being prescribed excessive sedatives, which she said left her with side effects and “destroyed” her family life.

Caroline Clancy, 54, was first prescribed lorazepam - a type of benzodiazepine, or sedative drug - in 2002 due to suffering with chronic pain and fibromyalgia, as well as anxiety.

But after a repeat prescription was issued in 2013, Miss Clancy’s dosage was doubled by her doctor - without explanation - so she continued to take the pills for several years.

She said: “I was asleep most of the day and night.

READ MORE: Mental health trust blasted for ‘shocking’ fresh rise in out of area placements

“I have no memories of the time in which I was taking 20mg daily.”

A letter from the GP who prescribed the pills states that Miss Clancy was taking 16mg a day.

The NHS says a typical dose is between 1-4mg daily for anxiety.

The error was discovered in 2017 by another GP at Miss Clancy’s clinic and she began to be tapered off the drugs.

She said: “I was told I was a prescribed drug addict.

“I was utterly shocked. I have never taken illegal drugs and do not drink alcohol.

“It’s ruined my life. My rate of withdrawals means I will be lorazepam free in 48 years and eight months. I’m 54 - I will be dead by the time I’m 102 years.”

Miss Clancy, who has two children, said the experience has left her experiencing thoughts of suicide.

She added: “It’s absolutely horrendous.

“I can no longer see a future that holds any hope whatsoever.”

READ MORE: Outcry over new mental health wards plan due to noise and security fears

A letter from Miss Clancy’s GP, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), sent in 2017 in response to her complaint about the situation, stated: “I can only think that I made an error when I issued your prescription that day... I sincerely apologise.”

The doctor, who we are not naming, added: “I am afraid I can see no explanation as to why I would have made this change.”

The letter stated that Miss Clancy’s concerns had been “thoroughly investigated by the surgery” and the error which led to her overprescription had been “discussed as a significant event”.

And it added that all the practice’s GPs would complete further training on the use of benzodiazepines and an audit into Miss Clancy’s medications would be carried out, as well as a wider audit into benzodiazepine prescriptions at the surgery.

And Miss Clancy urged the public to be aware of the potential consequences of over-prescription, and said: “Not only is it potentially lethal, it ruins lives and families - like it has mine.

“Prescribing large amounts of highly addictive drugs is utterly appalling. Benzodiazepines addiction is deadly.

“I struggle with the horrific withdrawals and my children are witnesses to my mental and physical decline.

“I think the public has the right to know things can go wrong and the consequences can be dire.

“If one person reads this and questions the medication they’re on, it will help.”

• If you need help, call the free Samaritans helpline on 116 123 from anywhere in the UK, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

READ MORE: ‘Slid to the bottom of the pile’ - patient’s anger at remote mental health services during lockdown

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Norwich will not have coronavirus marshals

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A rocket, man? Mystery vapour trail sparks speculation

A mysterious vapour trail was seen rising into the air east of Cromer. Picture: Paul Welander

Trees saved as appeal inspector throws out holiday let plan

Rushmere Road, Carlton Colville. PHOTO: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Man’s marriage collapses after he stole £2,630 from mother-in-law

Shaun King was caught on CCTV stealing his mother-in-law's money from a cash machine at Tesco Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

Chocolate spread smeared over outdoor gym equipment

Chocolate spread has been found all over the handles and seats of the outdoor gym equipment at the Memorial Park in North Walsham Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich will not have coronavirus marshals

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

How much is City star Buendia worth in the current transfer market?

Emi Buendia in pre-season action for Norwich City last month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Monumental’ - restaurants thank diners for record tips

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Teen punched in face in city centre fight

A teenager was punched in the face at Haymarket in Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY