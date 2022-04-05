Scheme to help homeless access health care praised by watchdog

A scheme designed to help people without homes access primary healthcare has earned praise from watchdogs - amid calls for it to be expanded.

The Vulnerable Adult Service allows people in Norwich who do not have a fixed address to access the same GP services as anybody else.

The city-based service, which offers support to a range of people without addresses, including those who are sleeping rough and members of the travelling community, has been praised for its work by Healthwatch Norfolk.

It comes following a study from the watchdog into the health care experiences of people with no fixed abode in Norfolk.

And the watchdog has called for the service to be expanded across the county, rather than solely focusing on the city area.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, said: "There is no doubt from the feedback we received that the Vulnerable Adult Service is doing incredible work in Norwich supporting those who need help.

"Their dedication, knowledge and collaboration with other agencies is making a real difference to the people they support.

"This model is clearly working well in Norwich and we feel this would be a service that should be replicated across the county in other communities.

"Those it helps think it is supportive and a great example of an organisation bringing together help, advice and access to other agencies who need it the most."

The service was spoken of fondly by participants in the study, which explored the experiences of people without fixed addresses.

One participant, called Will, said: "It is more understanding and more specialised in people like me.

"They are a lot better than normal doctors - I feel listened to and they understand what I mean."

Another respondent, Ben, said: "I feel listened to and everyone there treats me with respect."

Meanwhile, the study found that two-thirds of the county's GP surgeries do allow patients to register without permanent addresses, with a further 30pc requiring a care-of address to be provided.

Mr Stewart added: "Any gentle reminder to GP practices around the process to help those who have no fixed abode is also welcome.

"No practices we spoke to turned anyone away but efforts to remind staff and ensure processes are efficient can only be positive."