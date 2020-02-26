Search

'I'm just enjoying the sun' - Norwich tourist in Tenerife defiant amid coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 15:04 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 26 February 2020

Stephanie Allen is staying a stone’s throw away from a hotel in Tenerife on coronavirus lockdown. Picture AP/Stephanie Allen.

Archant

A Norwich tourist staying a stone's throw away from a hotel in Tenerife on coronavirus lockdown has resolved to "just enjoy the sun".

Paul and Stephanie Allen, from Norwich, are staying near a hotel on Coronavirus lockdown in Tenerife. Picture: Stephanie AllenPaul and Stephanie Allen, from Norwich, are staying near a hotel on Coronavirus lockdown in Tenerife. Picture: Stephanie Allen

Panic was sparked across the Canary Island on Monday when an Italian doctor at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace was tested positive for coronavirus.

The diagnosis prompted the hotel to put 1,000 holidaymakers under lock down while police patrol the outside of the resort.

Stephanie Allen, one of this newspaper's top 100 inspiring women in Norfolk, is staying at the nearby Vincci Selección La Plantación del Sur resort and said she can see the stricken hotel from her terrace.

The view from Stephanie Allen's Tenerife hotel terrace, which overlooks the hotel on coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Stephanie AllenThe view from Stephanie Allen's Tenerife hotel terrace, which overlooks the hotel on coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Stephanie Allen

The 68-year-old said: "We are not far at all from the hotel, but it is on a higher bit of land and it is not easy to access. There are security people outside and we were told the last 24 hours it is literally on lock down and no one is allowed to enter or leave.

"I also understand the hotel is closed for the time being and people due to stay there in the coming weeks will stay in other hotels."

But Mrs Allen, who lives near Constitution Hill, said she was not worried at all about the outbreak and is determined to enjoy her holiday until she returns to Norfolk on Thursday.

Mrs Allen, who runs The Training Spa leadership development consultancy with her husband Paul, said: "Quite honestly until it becomes a raging pandemic I am not going to worry. I have come away for a week's sun and I am going to make the most of it."

"I think a huge fuss is being made around the coronavirus - the annual flu epidemic kills more people. The problem this time around is social media, if it wasn't there then we wouldn't even know coronavirus existed. It's just made people think about it all the time.

"You've just got to enjoy yourself and make the most of things. It wouldn't even worry me if they stopped the flights as it would mean another few days here. I've got a sunbed - what more could you want!"

As of Wednesday, the Department of Health confirmed a total of 7,132 people have been tested in the UK for the coronavirus, of which 7,119 were confirmed negative and 13 positive.

