Norwich Theatre Royal cancels Les Miserables performance following government’s coronavirus advice

Norwich Theatre Royal cancelled the Monday evening's performance of Les Miserables following the government's new advice on how to slow the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal has cancelled this evening’s performance of Les Miserables following the government’s latest advice on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On Monday afternoon, Boris Johnson called on people to “avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues” and stop “non-essential contact” in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Following the new measures, Norwich Theatre Royal announced the 7.30pm performance of Les Miserables would not go ahead as planned.

Issuing a statement on the cancellation, Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, said: “Following the latest advice from the government, it is with deep regret that we announce tonight’s performance of Les Misérables has been cancelled.

“Our decision is made in partnership with Cameron Mackintosh Ltd, producers of Les Misérables, and is in response to this afternoon’s press conference by the Prime Minister concerning the Covid-19 pandemic in which he advised people not to go to pubs, clubs, theatres and other venues. Our decision is in line with advice from our professional body, the UK Theatre Association.

“We apologise for the late notice given to tonight’s theatre-goers.

“We learned of the news this afternoon as everyone else did, and so ask our patrons to bear with us as these fast-moving events unfold. Our box office teams have contacted all those affected.

“We are awaiting further clarification on the advice given and will make another statement tomorrow on Norwich Theatre’s policy going forward.

“Closing tonight’s show is not a decision we have taken lightly.

“We remain extremely grateful to our audiences for their continued support.

“In the meantime, for further information and updates, please see our website www.norwichtheatre.org”

Since opening at the theatre on March 4 for its month-long run, Les Miserables, which is the West End’s longest-running musical has received rave reviews from audiences.

Set in 19th century France the musical tells the story of former convict Jean Valjean who spends his life seeking redemption for his crimes.