Suicide prevention charity launches aiming to help those at most vulnerable

Sally Taylor, founder of the new suicide prevention charity, The Horizon Project. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A new suicide prevention charity aiming to help people at their most vulnerable has been launched in Norwich.

The Horizon Project is a new organisation specifically geared towards helping suicide prevention by providing immediate help and support for people referred to them at points of crisis.

Founder Sally Taylor has launched the charity after growing exasperated with mental health services in the county.

The psychotherapist, who runs a private practice in the city called Counselling In Action, was inspired by the loss of a close friend to suicide around 10 years ago.

The Horizon Project is a new suicide prevention charity launching in Norwich - Credit: The Horizon Project

The charity’s launch took place at St Giles House Hotel with a police hostage and crisis negotiator, first responder, a former GP and ambassador for Norfolk and Waveney MIND amongst those sharing personal stories and experiences.

The fundraising event also raised £255, with a further commitment of £1,000 from Union Lodge, and £5,000 from another local donor.

Ms Taylor said: “It’s fair to say, I found the whole evening overwhelming and heart warming – it was incredible!

“Myself, and many in the room, were humbled by the personal stories and willingness of the speakers to share their experiences. One attendee commented that the room felt ‘safe’ and that’s precisely the environment that I try to create for my clients.”

Horizon Project aims to provide counselling to support people referred to them at points of crisis. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Danny Kett, behavioural insights lead for Norfolk Constabulary, said: “Counselling is not always the answer for everyone, but for some it is.

“A few years back I had the honour of working in a team with Sally who was supporting substance dependent offenders.

“I saw her integrated approach - both supportive and challenging - brought about changes in people who had been stuck in a cycle of offending, drug abuse, alcohol abuse, and victimisation all their lives.”

The charity is now set to meet with Norfolk police and other emergency services this month to work out the processes for referring clients.

Founder Sally Taylor has launched the charity after growing exasperated with mental health services in the county. - Credit: Denise Bradley

“We will hold a governance meeting around how the organisation will look in practice so that we reach local people in crisis without delay,” said Ms Taylor. “We hope to update all those interested in the new service once key decisions have been made.”

• The charity is seeking volunteers. BACP registered integrative psychotherapeutic counsellors with experience of working with suicide and complex trauma can find out more about getting involved by emailing info@thehorizonproject.org.uk

• If you would like to donate and help prevent suicide in Norwich, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thehorizonproject