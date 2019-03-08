Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich researchers to probe link between broccoli, garlic, and slowing down prostate cancer

PUBLISHED: 14:07 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 16 August 2019

Robert Mills, Consultant Urological Surgeon NNUH and NHS co-investigator, Dr Antonietta Melchini, Human Study Lead at the Quadram Institute Bioscience and Tracey Livingstone Urology Research Fellow and Principal Investigator of the ‘Norfolk ADaPt’ study. Picture: Norfolk and Norwich Foundation Trust

Robert Mills, Consultant Urological Surgeon NNUH and NHS co-investigator, Dr Antonietta Melchini, Human Study Lead at the Quadram Institute Bioscience and Tracey Livingstone Urology Research Fellow and Principal Investigator of the 'Norfolk ADaPt' study. Picture: Norfolk and Norwich Foundation Trust

NHS Foundation Trust

The first study into whether broccoli and garlic can help slow down the progress of prostate cancer is being carried out in Norwich.

The research, which will be done by scientists at the Quadram Institute Bioscience (QIB) and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), will look into whether the bioactive compounds in the foods could keep prostate cancer from becoming more serious.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK.

And the NNUH receives more than 800 referrals a year to investigate and treat potential prostate cancers.

However, it usually develops slowly and the majority of cancers will not require treatment in a man's lifetime.

You may also want to watch:

So most patients who do not require radical treatment are closely monitored on a programme of active surveillance with regular blood tests and biopsies to assess whether there is tumour progression.

But there are currently no approved therapeutic interventions for men who have chosen a programme of active surveillance that may reduce the risk of cancer progression.

Tracey Livingstone, urology fellow at the NNUH and principal investigator of the trial, said: "Diet appears to have an important role in prostate cancer's development and progression. The dietary bioactive components from foods such as broccoli and garlic have long been associated with a reduction in the risk, or progression, of prostate cancer. However, there have been few trials which shed light on the potential mechanisms in which the prostate gland becomes exposed to these compounds."

"The trial aims to assess whether the consumption of dietary supplements containing the active compounds from broccoli and garlic results in an accumulation within the prostate gland and urine in comparison to a normal diet. We also aim to assess whether these compounds alter the prostatic microbiome, and the expression of the genes associated with prostate cancer development and progression."

The study will involve 40 patients who are due to receive a biopsy for suspected or previously diagnosed prostate cancer.

Patients who volunteer will be asked to consume four capsules a day for at least four weeks prior to their biopsy procedure and will be asked to provide urine and blood samples for testing, as well as additional prostate biopsy cores taken at the time of their routine procedure.

Most Read

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Arrest made after man seen carrying firearm in town centre

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm at Seafield Caravan Park in Hemsby. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Teenage hacker who targeted ‘high profile’ Instagram accounts ordered to hand over £400,000

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City v Newcastle United - Press Conference RECAP

Norwich City defender Timm Klose missed the opening game at Liverpool with a hip problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Driver’s anger at confusion over ‘free’ car park after £100 fine

The car park on Bridge Road. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Running column: Mark Armstrong is keeping the legs ticking over... and that’s just how he likes it

Mark Armstrong with his daugher, Lara, on a run in Gran Canaria. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists