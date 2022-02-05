Sea Scouts fear for future over River Wensum pollution

A Norwich chapter of the Sea Scouts is warning that their hundred-year history on the River Wensum could be under threat if more is not done to tackle water pollution, following revelations in this newspaper.

In December after carrying out laboratory tests, we reported that water in the river, collected by Carrow Bridge, had high levels of bacteria found in animal and human excrement.

It comes after water companies allowed untreated sewage to flow into the county’s waterways more than 4,000 times last year.

Annelise Savill, cub scout leader at the 8th Norwich Sea Scouts, said she was worried the pollution could affect the health of the young people and adults in her organisation who use the river.

“I was shocked to learn of the levels of pollution and I was worried so we have contacted everyone," she said.

In addition to sending a letter to parents and updating the charity’s risk assessment, Ms Savill also contacted the leadership of the Scouts movement nationally, who are now due to discuss the matter next week. It is understood an update to their risk management guidance may follow.

She also contacted Anglian Water and the Environment Agency and received worrying data suggesting at least one drain had been pouring untreated sewage into the river near her Scouts’ main site at Bishopgate.

However, Anglian Water and the Environment Agency believe the readings are down to a faulty recording device.

Roadworks have limited their opportunities to access the drain and their investigation is due to conclude later this month.

Ms Savill said: “It is part of our core ethos that we train and support young people doing water activities. We don’t want to stop doing water activities, but on the other hand we’ll never allow children onto the water in dangerous situations.

“What we would love to have is a regular report from either the EA or Anglian Water on the state of the river so we can assess the risks accurately. Currently we don’t have that.”

“Eighth Norwich Sea Scouts have been on the River Wensum at this site for nearly 100 years. It is clearly unacceptable to us if we have to consider cancelling our core water activities if there is evidence of extreme levels of pollution.”

Meanwhile David Yapp, commodore of the Norwich Frostbite Sailing Club, said: “The article left me with a constant nagging worry that the levels of pollution are higher than we think - the risks might be worse than we think.

“The site down here is lovely, it’s a place you could encourage people to have fun on the water, but now you have to ask yourself, should you be doing that?”

Norwich City Council published its latest River Wensum Strategy document in December. The plan calls for improved facilities and access as part of a scheme to improve and expand the city plays in the life of the city and in generating tourism.

Last month in response to a question about our river pollution investigation, Mike Stonard, the cabinet member for inclusive and sustainable growth, said the reports were “concerning” for the River Wensum Strategy Partnership (RWSP).

“The council has contacted the EA to raise concerns who have informed us they are working with government, the water industry, farmers, and others to improve water quality in rivers and is seeking more funding to protect the environment in England," he said.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said, “We have two Combined Sewer Overflows (CSOs) near to the Bishopgate Bridge. Our investigations have found that the monitors have been giving false readings and neither CSO has discharged into the river, in fact, one has recently been decommissioned.”

The Environment Agency said that it had already requested a review of the outflow monitoring at Bishopgate, and that Anglian Water had installed 800 monitoring devices since 2018 after the change was stipulated by the EA.

The Agency will decide what action is necessary after receiving the results of Anglian Water's investigation.

POLLUTION IN THE WENSUM

In December we took water samples from the River Wensum near Carrow Bridge - after it has passed through the heart of the city - and sent them off for laboratory analysis.

The sample had a reading of 4,800 colony forming units (cfu) per 100ml of water. There is no legal limit for the amount of coliforms in rivers in the UK but in other countries such as New Zealand and India, limits range from 2,500 cfu to 4,000 cfu.

When it came to E.Coli we found 1,400 cfu/100ml. Anything above 900 is deemed “poor” under the UK's Bathing Water Directive.

We also found a second type of bacteria contained in mammal excrement called Intestinal enterococci. A reading of more than 330 cfu/100ml is classified as poor. Our reading was more than twice that at 670 cfu/100ml.

