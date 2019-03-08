Gallery

Evening of song and celebration marks 165 years of children’s hospital

Staff celebrate with patient Harry at the 165th anniversary of the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital. Photo: NNUH NNUH

The 165th birthday of Norwich’s Jenny Lind Children’s Hospital was celebrated on Wednesday.

Staff cut the cake at the 165th anniversary of the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital. Photo: NNUH Staff cut the cake at the 165th anniversary of the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital. Photo: NNUH

Now based at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), the hospital first admitted patients on April 3, 1854, thanks to the generosity and goodwill of Swedish opera singer Jenny Lind.

And a night of music and talks was held to mark the occasion.

When it was opened, the Jenny Lind was the second such hospital to open in the UK, with Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children having opened only two years earlier. Speakers at the event included retired lecturer in children’s nursing, Bruce Lindsay who has written a history of The Jenny Lind Children’s Hospital, plus Richard England, consultant paediatric surgeon at the Jenny Lind Children’s Hospital, who said: “Today, we provide a first class service for sick children and their families carrying on the good work enabled by Jenny Lind all those years ago.”

Clown doctors with PAT dog Ginger Beer and Jon Wright at the 165th anniversary of the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital. Photo: NNUH Clown doctors with PAT dog Ginger Beer and Jon Wright at the 165th anniversary of the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital. Photo: NNUH

The Old jenny Lind Hospital - Norwich pic taken sept 1987 c12959 The Old jenny Lind Hospital - Norwich pic taken sept 1987 c12959

Three year old Joshua Jenkins, a patient at the Jenny Lind Children's Department at the N&N Hospital. He is pictured with his mother Heather and LR student nurse Kristin Campbell, patient Daniel Smith, staff nurse Claire Hutchinson and Ann Tatton of Asda with the cake to celebrate ten years of George clothing, 1998. Photo: Archant Library Three year old Joshua Jenkins, a patient at the Jenny Lind Children's Department at the N&N Hospital. He is pictured with his mother Heather and LR student nurse Kristin Campbell, patient Daniel Smith, staff nurse Claire Hutchinson and Ann Tatton of Asda with the cake to celebrate ten years of George clothing, 1998. Photo: Archant Library

Toys help children relax in the pediatric room at the Jenny Lind, 17 February 1982. Photo: Archant Library Toys help children relax in the pediatric room at the Jenny Lind, 17 February 1982. Photo: Archant Library

Christmas 1915 at the Jenny Lind Hospital. Photo: Archant Library Christmas 1915 at the Jenny Lind Hospital. Photo: Archant Library

Members of the Round Table building a playhouse in the grounds of the Jenny Lind Hospital, 5 May 1956. Photo: Archant Library Members of the Round Table building a playhouse in the grounds of the Jenny Lind Hospital, 5 May 1956. Photo: Archant Library

Jenny Lind Hospital's recreation room, 19 May 1958 . Photo: Archant Library Jenny Lind Hospital's recreation room, 19 May 1958 . Photo: Archant Library

Jenny Lind Hospital, 19 May 1958 . Photo: Archant Library Jenny Lind Hospital, 19 May 1958 . Photo: Archant Library

A Cowboy visits the Jenny Lind Hospital Norwich, sometime between 1953-1955. Photo: Archant Library A Cowboy visits the Jenny Lind Hospital Norwich, sometime between 1953-1955. Photo: Archant Library

A Cowboy visits the Jenny Lind Hospital Norwich, sometime between 1953-1955. Photo: Archant Library A Cowboy visits the Jenny Lind Hospital Norwich, sometime between 1953-1955. Photo: Archant Library

The Old Jenny Lind Hospital in Norwich, September 1987. Photo: Archant Library The Old Jenny Lind Hospital in Norwich, September 1987. Photo: Archant Library

Youngsters donate £12.00 to the Jenny Lind Childrens' Hospital in Norwich, 18 September 1964. Photo: Archant Library Youngsters donate £12.00 to the Jenny Lind Childrens' Hospital in Norwich, 18 September 1964. Photo: Archant Library

Princess Marina, the Duchess of Kent, during her visit to the Jenny Lind Hospital in Norwich, 1956. Photo: Archant Library Princess Marina, the Duchess of Kent, during her visit to the Jenny Lind Hospital in Norwich, 1956. Photo: Archant Library

Princess Marina, the Duchess of Kent, during her visit to the Jenny Lind Hospital in Norwich, 1956. Photo: Archant Library Princess Marina, the Duchess of Kent, during her visit to the Jenny Lind Hospital in Norwich, 1956. Photo: Archant Library