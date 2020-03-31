Search

Advanced search

Video

‘You’ve got to be disciplined’ - Norwich BGT winner urges public to do their bit in coronavirus ‘war’

PUBLISHED: 12:47 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 31 March 2020

Britain's Got Talent winner, Colin Thackery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Britain's Got Talent winner, Colin Thackery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Britain’s Got Talent winner Colin Thackery has urged people to be disciplined to beat the coronavirus “war”.

The Chelsea Pensioner and former Thorpe St Andrew resident said the ongoing pandemic relied on people to be patient as the country enters its second week of stricter guidance of staying at home.

Mr Thackery, who rose to fame as the oldest winner of the talent show, spoke on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday and recalled similar experiences from when he was a youngster growing up in World War Two.

Read more: Appeal for birthday messages for Daisy, 9, as she self-isolates away from mum

He said: “It is a war, no doubt about it, and it’s one we’ve got to fight and to fight a war you’ve got to be disciplined and you’ve got to do as you’re told, otherwise we’ll never win.

“It’s very similar in some ways. I was talking to my grandchildren a little while back and saying during the war, older people of my age will remember if you saw a queue outside a butcher’s shop for example, you’d join it, you wouldn’t have the foggiest what they’d sell, you’d join it and you might get a couple of sausages or a couple of pieces of meat.

Read more: Army of 80 volunteers ready to help town’s vulnerable

“But that’s the sort of thing that happened. But you see these days it’s completely different because we have wonderful communications, we have a marvellous health service, and plenty of food of course, if people would only wait and wait for their share, as it were.”

Read more: Song by Yarmouth duo dedicated to NHS staff tops download chart

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

‘22 of 50 guests cancelled’ - the couples and businesses hit as coronavirus cancels weddings

Some of the couples and wedding businesses being impacted by the coronavirus. Photos, left to right, clockwise: Emily Follows, Hockwold Hall, Denise Bradley, Naomi Sowter, Getty Images/iStockphoto, Trina Lake and Vicky Wackett

‘It’s my public duty’ - farmer challenges dog walkers heading to his fields

Farmer Richard Hirst is having a 'polite word' with people who drive to his land for walks during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s my public duty’ - farmer challenges dog walkers heading to his fields

Farmer Richard Hirst is having a 'polite word' with people who drive to his land for walks during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: James Bass

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Coronavirus: Woman faces court for ignoring police orders to go home

Police officers on patrol in Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Number of coronavirus patients at N&N rises by 50pc in three days

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital was looking after 45 patients with coronavirus as of the evening of Monday March 30 2020. Photo: Archant

‘22 of 50 guests cancelled’ - the couples and businesses hit as coronavirus cancels weddings

Some of the couples and wedding businesses being impacted by the coronavirus. Photos, left to right, clockwise: Emily Follows, Hockwold Hall, Denise Bradley, Naomi Sowter, Getty Images/iStockphoto, Trina Lake and Vicky Wackett
Drive 24