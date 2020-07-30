Search

Latest coronavirus infection rates show small rise in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:18 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 30 July 2020

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

There was a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate in most areas of Norfolk last week, but numbers remain low.

Norwich, Breckland, North Norfolk, Great Yarmouth and South Norfolk all saw the rate of people testing positive for the virus increase.

The biggest rise was in Norwich, which, with a rate of five cases per 100,000 people, had the highest infection rate in the county in the week from Sunday July 19 to July 26. In that time seven people tested positive, up from three the previous week.

To put that in context, Blackburn with Darwen had the highest rate in England last week of 87.3 per 100,000 people, the data from Public Health England shows.

Last week 19 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Norfolk, an increase from 11 the week before.

In Breckland, the infection rate was 2.9 per 100,000 - up from 1.4 the previous week.

Meanwhile, in North Norfolk it rose from one to 1.9 and in south Norfolk the rate increased to 2.2 from 1.4.

In Great Yarmouth the rate per 100,000 went up from zero to one.

In Broadland it fell to 0.8 from 1.5 and in West Norfolk it remained steady at 0.7.

The numbers are still tiny compared to elsewhere in England.

In Oldham and Leicester, both areas recording broadly the same rate of 56 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in Norfolk since the pandemic began is now 2,893. The figure for Suffolk is 2,679.

See also: The areas of Norfolk with no coronavirus deaths



It comes as health secretary Matt Hancock warned on Thursday that a “second wave” was starting in Europe.

Mr Hancock said “we’ve got to do everything” to prevent it reaching the UK.

In a change to the rules, people who test positive for coronavirus or display symptoms must also now self-isolate for 10 days.

The UK’s chief medical officers said on Thursday that the period must increase from the current rule of seven days because of the risk individuals may still be able to spread Covid-19.

In a joint statement, they said the change for those who experience the key symptoms of a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss of taste or smell is needed because of the “low but real possibility of infectiousness” up to 10 days.

Their move came as official analysis said England had the highest levels of excess mortality in Europe across the first half of 2020.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

