Trainer launches online ‘lockdown plan’ to help people stay fit

A Norwich based personal trainer is taking his business online in a bid to keep people physically and mentally healthy.

Jordan Hipperson who runs Perfit Ftiness is putting up daily fitness videos to help people stay healthy during the ongoing coronavirus period of self distancing. Picture: Bobby Harrison Jordan Hipperson who runs Perfit Ftiness is putting up daily fitness videos to help people stay healthy during the ongoing coronavirus period of self distancing. Picture: Bobby Harrison

Jordan Hipperson, owner of Perfit Fitness, has started up a Facebook group where he posts workout videos daily that people can do at home.

People can sign up to the group via his website which he initially set up to help his clients who were finding it harder to attend sessions and classes in the wake of the coronavirus.

Now, he says anyone is welcome to join and view the videos as well as ask for advice about routines and nutrition.

The 26-year-old said; “People are working from home and some were saying they were going to buy an X-Box and watch Netflix and I was thinking you are going to lose everything you’ve worked for.

“People like to come and work out to get out the stresses of their daily work. When I said I might have to stop my classes, people were upset.”

Visit https://perfitfitness.co.uk/ to sign up for the page.