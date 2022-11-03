Psychologist heralded for 'single-handedly' helping brain injury patient

Clinical psychologist Josephine Scott, who won the patients' choice category at the Reach Awards - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

A psychologist credited as "single-handedly" helping a patient recover from a brain injury has been given a prestigious award for her efforts.

Josephine Scott, a specialist clinical psychologist, has received the patient choice award at the Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust's annual Reach (Recognition of Excellence and Achievement in Community Health Care) Awards.

Dr Scott, 41, who works at the Colman Centre for Specialist Rehabilitation Services in Norwich, was nominated by one of her patients for the support she offered during their recovery from a brain injury.

The patient said: "In March 2020, I suffered a brain injury, I found it very difficult to come to terms with, and the whole situation was exacerbated by the pandemic.

"I was referred to Jubilee House and have been trained by Dr Scott.

"It is fair to say that she has single-handedly helped me through the most challenging experience of my life and I cannot help her enough."

They added: "She is knowledgeable, astute, warm, intellectually curious, humorous, greatly empathetic and adept at knowing when to draw out or keep quiet.

"I have had to see various senior specialists because of my injury and have often felt patronised or an inconvenience.

"This has most assuredly not been the case with Dr Scott."

Dr Scott has more than 17 years of experience in the NHS and now lives in Norwich.

She said: "I think it is fair to say that psychologists tend to be quite hard on themselves.

"There are so many different theories, therapies and techniques that we always feel could be doing more or doing better.

"While our sole aim is to help people, we sometimes don't see obvious change and seldom get formal feedback.

"So, to read the patient's words was incredibly humbling and I am very grateful to know I've made a difference to their life."

Dr Scott was one of several nominees in the category, which called on patients to share their own experiences of an individual who made a difference to their lives.

Dr Scott added: "I am fortunate to work within a lovely team and we do a massive amount given our size, covering most of Norfolk.

"To be nominated for this award is recognition of the vital work that all of our team does."



