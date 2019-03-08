New £1.2m GP surgery to open in Norwich

Patients in Norwich will benefit from a new high standard GP surgery thanks a £1.2m grant. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A new Norwich GP surgery that has moved around the corner is set to open its doors this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Patients in Norwich will benefit from a new high standard GP surgery thanks a £1.2m grant. Picture: Gurney Surgery Patients in Norwich will benefit from a new high standard GP surgery thanks a £1.2m grant. Picture: Gurney Surgery

Gurney Surgery on Magdalen Street has moved to a newly refurbished health care facility in Fishergate thanks to a £1.2m grant.

The grant from NHS England Estates and Technology Transformation Fund (ETTF) will enable the current surgery to increase patient numbers to cope with population growth, host new NHS medical services and teach the GPs of the future with new training facilities.

Richard Gilbert, a senior partner at Gurney Surgery, said: "We are delighted to be able to provide these new premises for our patients.

"It has taken us many years of searching for the correct site and more than two years of development, but the result is a highly specified modern health care facility."

We have just completed a fantastic install at the Gurney Surgery in the centre of Norwich, thanks to our super salesman Gary Honey for bringing it all together Take a look at our fab case study, complete with loads of imageshttps://t.co/xkCgGk3OsI … #publicsector #furniture pic.twitter.com/vjAvojJsHp — millarwest interiors (@MillarWest) May 23, 2019

The ETTF is a national funding programme to support GP practices to make improvements to services for local patients including more modern, expanded facilities and use of new technologies.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Gilbert said: "We look forward to being able to look after our patients in modern and spacious accommodation, and to be able to expand the range of services delivered to patients in their own surgery.

"We are extremely grateful for the support we have had from NHS Norwich CCG, and for the funding from the NHS England Estates and Technology Transformation Fund (ETTF)."

Patients in Norwich will benefit from a new high standard GP surgery thanks a £1.2m grant. Picture: Gurney Surgery Patients in Norwich will benefit from a new high standard GP surgery thanks a £1.2m grant. Picture: Gurney Surgery

The practice was originally opened in the early 20th century in Gurney Court off Magdalen Street.

It remained there until 1996 when the surgery moved into the current building near Anglia Square, which was a conversion of a Co-op supermarket.

Rachel Webb, director of primary care and public health for NHS England and NHS Improvement - East of England, said: "The new Gurney Surgery premises will make a real difference, providing patients with a wide range of services in a state-of-the-art facility."

The premises will be opened on Saturday June 1 at 2.30pm by Dr Michael Claridge, a former partner of the practice who was there for 36 years and retired three years ago.