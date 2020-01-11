Cinderella stars bring panto magic to young hospital patients

Leiya Cooper, six, from Norwich, is delighted to meet Prince Charming (David Witts) and Cinderella (Kara-Lianne Jones), when some of the cast from the Norwich Theatre Royal panto Cinderella, visited the Norfolk and Norwich University Hosptal. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Youngsters and hospital staff enjoyed a little bit of fairy tale magic with a visit from Cinderella and Prince Charming.

The cast of Norwich Theatre Royal's current panto visited the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Friday to meet young patients and their families.

Kara-Lianne Jones, David Witts, Alix Dunmore, David Gant and ensemble members Victoria Gardner and Jacob Bailey donned their costumes to bring some panto cheer during a tour of the Buxton ward.

Teresa Miles, Children's Matron at NNUH, said patients were thrilled by the visit.

She added: "We have had more than 30 young patients on the children's ward today and quite a few have had an operation.

"It is such a big boost for them and a very welcome distraction to receive a visit from a prince and princess whilst they recover."

Cinderella continues at the Norwich Theatre Royal until January 19.

Carmen Curtis from Cromer, celebrated her 12th birthday a day early when she met Victoria Gardner and Jacob Bailey from the ensemble, when some of the cast from the Norwich Theatre Royal panto Cinderella visited the Norfolk and Norwich University Hosptal. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Carmen Curtis from Cromer, celebrated her 12th birthday a day early when she met Victoria Gardner and Jacob Bailey from the ensemble, when some of the cast from the Norwich Theatre Royal panto Cinderella visited the Norfolk and Norwich University Hosptal. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rhonan Davis, four, from Cromer, is happy to meet Cinderella (Kara-Lianne Jones), when some of the cast from the Norwich Theatre Royal panto Cinderella, visited the Norfolk and Norwich University Hosptal. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Rhonan Davis, four, from Cromer, is happy to meet Cinderella (Kara-Lianne Jones), when some of the cast from the Norwich Theatre Royal panto Cinderella, visited the Norfolk and Norwich University Hosptal. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rhonan Davis, four, from Cromer, happily watches Cinderella (Kara-Lianne Jones) draw him a picture, when some of the cast from the Norwich Theatre Royal panto Cinderella, visited the Norfolk and Norwich University Hosptal. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Rhonan Davis, four, from Cromer, happily watches Cinderella (Kara-Lianne Jones) draw him a picture, when some of the cast from the Norwich Theatre Royal panto Cinderella, visited the Norfolk and Norwich University Hosptal. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rhonan Davis, four, from Cromer, happily erases Cinderella's (Kara-Lianne Jones) picture, when some of the cast from the Norwich Theatre Royal panto Cinderella, visited the Norfolk and Norwich University Hosptal. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Rhonan Davis, four, from Cromer, happily erases Cinderella's (Kara-Lianne Jones) picture, when some of the cast from the Norwich Theatre Royal panto Cinderella, visited the Norfolk and Norwich University Hosptal. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ugly sister played by Alix Dunmore, discusses her hat with Oliver Swithenbank, two, left, from Brundall, when some of the cast from the Norwich Theatre Royal panto Cinderella visited the Norfolk and Norwich University Hosptal. With Oliver is his mum, Natasha Williams, and sister six-months-old Thea-Rose. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Ugly sister played by Alix Dunmore, discusses her hat with Oliver Swithenbank, two, left, from Brundall, when some of the cast from the Norwich Theatre Royal panto Cinderella visited the Norfolk and Norwich University Hosptal. With Oliver is his mum, Natasha Williams, and sister six-months-old Thea-Rose. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

