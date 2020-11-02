Norwich MP Chloe Smith to begin treatment after breast cancer diagnosis

Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North has told consituents she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith is urging others to check for lumps and seek medical attention straight away after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

She said she will begin treatment soon.

Conservative MP Ms Smith, who is a mother of two, made the announcement on Twitter.

She said: “I aim to carry on as normally, positively and openly as possible – but obviously will need privacy and support at times.

“My office and I will continue to serve constituents as usual.

“Please, check for lumps and see your GP without delay if you find one.

“The latest announcement about coronavirus is very clear that the restrictions will help non-Covid healthcare to keep going, and you should continue to use the NHS, get your scans, turn up for your appointments and pick up your treatments.

“There are some fantastic sources of information and help out there, like Breast Cancer Now, and locally Norfolk’s own Big C and Keeping Abreast.”