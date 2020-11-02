Search

Norwich MP Chloe Smith to begin treatment after breast cancer diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 10:38 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 02 November 2020

Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North has told consituents she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North has told consituents she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith is urging others to check for lumps and seek medical attention straight away after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

She said she will begin treatment soon.

Conservative MP Ms Smith, who is a mother of two, made the announcement on Twitter.

She said: “I aim to carry on as normally, positively and openly as possible – but obviously will need privacy and support at times.

“My office and I will continue to serve constituents as usual.

“Please, check for lumps and see your GP without delay if you find one.

“The latest announcement about coronavirus is very clear that the restrictions will help non-Covid healthcare to keep going, and you should continue to use the NHS, get your scans, turn up for your appointments and pick up your treatments.

“There are some fantastic sources of information and help out there, like Breast Cancer Now, and locally Norfolk’s own Big C and Keeping Abreast.”

