Bereaved son to run 10km event in father's memory

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 July 2019

Martin Betts, centre, with eldest son Jake and dad Paul in 2010. Picture: Martin Betts

Martin Betts

A bereaved man aims to raise money in this month's 10km Run Norwich event to support an appeal for the organisation that last year helped his father in the last months of his life.

New business manager Martin Betts was so impressed with the treatment his late father Paul received at Priscilla Bacon Lodge that he is now supporting the £12.5 million appeal for a new hospice to serve all of Norfolk.

"Dad died from mesothelioma [asbestosis] on April 1 last year aged 68," he said. "He was diagnosed in August 2017 and within eight months we had lost him.

"During that time he experienced various levels of medical care, but none was more appreciated than the care at Priscilla Bacon Lodge. They have also helped me with bereavement counselling and I want to give something back because of how much dad appreciated their support."

Norwich-based Martin, 43, and Paul had an especially close father-son relationship, visits together to Carrow Road to watch Norwich City, and latterly a recent trip to the Emirates to see Norwich play Paul's second favourite team, Arsenal - the last match they watched together.

"Dad was a carpenter and builder and was exposed to asbestos on a daily basis during his work in the late 1960s," explained Martin.

He added: "Norfolk desperately needs to expand its palliative care provision to meet the needs of a growing and ageing population. The charity needs your support."

- To support Martin on July 21 and contribute to the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/martin-betts1

