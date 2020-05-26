Air ambulance called to treat elderly man after fall in Norwich

An elderly man received treatment from air ambulance medics after he suffered a fall in the city.

Anglia One landed at Bignold Primary School in Norwich to allow its crew to treat an elderly man who had suffered a fall.

Anglia One landed on the playing fields at Bignold Primary School in Wessex Street, close to the A147 Chapelfield Road, to assist the East of England Ambulance service at 4.31pm on bank holiday Monday, May 25.

Crews treated the elderly man, who had fallen, and it was decided that it was not necessary to use the helicopter to transport the man to hospital.

Instead, a land ambulance took the patient to the Norfolk and Norwich University hospital.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance said: “Doctor Brendan Fletcher, helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) paramedic Sam Sweeney and supervisor critical care paramedic Rod Wells gave the patient a full assessment and provided A&E-level care at the scene.

“The HEMS team then accompanied the patient to NNUH for further treatment.”