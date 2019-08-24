Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man claims he is being denied NHS services

24 August, 2019 - 11:00
Stuart Harnwell, who claims he is being denied health services. Photo: Stuart Harnwell

Stuart Harnwell, who claims he is being denied health services. Photo: Stuart Harnwell

Stuart Harnwell

A Norwich man claims he is being denied access to a proper health service .

Stuart Harnwell, 38, suffers with a variety of physical and mental health conditions which mean he needs regular contact with a doctor.

In 2016, when he was still living in Basildon, Essex, he had a disagreement with his GP, leading to him being placed on a special allocation scheme (SAS).

A SAS is designed so patients who have been removed from a practice patient list due to violence can still see a doctor at specific locations and times.

Mr Harnwell denies he was violent, and said his doctor was told she needed to attend a course on how to deal with mental ill health after the clash.

You may also want to watch:

But three years later Mr Harnwell is still on the SAS which he says means he cannot access healthcare properly.

He said: "I'm banned from any doctors and if I want any medication I have to ring up and wait for it. If I want to see a doctor I have to ring up and they're supposed to send me somewhere."

But Mr Harnwell said this rarely ran smoothly and he has now not had liver or kidney tests, which he is supposed to have every six months, since being on the scheme.

After he moved to Norwich in December 2018 he met with someone from the scheme. He said: "He explained to me the longest you're meant to be on this allocation scheme was one year and one day. You can't appeal against this, you're on it. I've had nothing but horrendous treatment full stop."

Andy Brogan, executive chief operating officer at Essex Partnership University Foundation Trust which runs the SAS in Norwich, Great Yarmouth, and King's Lynn, said: "All patients remain on the scheme for a minimum of a year. During this time we work with them to address their needs and behaviour with a view to them returning to mainstream care when appropriate."

He said he was unable to comment on individual cases but the behaviour of all patients was reviewed every quarter to try and get them back into mainstream care.

But Mr Harnwell said: "I never assaulted a doctor, it was a clash of culture. How many other people are there who just give up with it?"

Most Read

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

Driver caught almost double speed limit after discovering partner’s affair

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

Driver wins parking ticket tribunal over ‘unclear’ signs in Norwich street

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

Vegans call for butcher shops to be outlawed

Penny Franiel, founder and chairwoman of Norwich vegans, with vegan cakes and cookies. DENISE BRADLEY

Pub told to make ‘major improvements’ after low food hygiene rating

The Horseshoes pub at Billingford on the A143. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police search for driver following fatal crash

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

Driver caught almost double speed limit after discovering partner’s affair

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

‘Smoking crack in the hallways’ - residents’ fury over drug use and fights at ‘dystopian’ city flats

People living in William White Place said repeated drug deals and anti-social behaviour in the area are making their lives a misery. Photo: Archant

Driver wins parking ticket tribunal over ‘unclear’ signs in Norwich street

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists