Search

Advanced search

‘They are on 24 hours’ - Norwich man 3D printing PPE for frontline NHS staff

PUBLISHED: 17:20 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 02 April 2020

Colin Breckons has been making the face shields using his 3D printers and is giving them away free to NHS and other key workers. Picture: Colin Breckons

Colin Breckons has been making the face shields using his 3D printers and is giving them away free to NHS and other key workers. Picture: Colin Breckons

Archant

A Norwich man is working round the clock to make face shields to protect frontline and key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Colin Breckons has been making the face shields using his 3D printers and is giving them away free to NHS and other key workers. Picture: Colin BreckonsColin Breckons has been making the face shields using his 3D printers and is giving them away free to NHS and other key workers. Picture: Colin Breckons

Colin Breckons has been making the shields on his 3D printers for the last fortnight and hopes to continue supporting his community, if he can source the materials to make the masks.

The 34-year-old first began making “save grabbers” to use to push buttons and open doors before moving to create personal protective equipment (PPE).

He has been inundated with requests and says there is a struggle to find the plastic needed for the visors, of which he aims to make at least 2,000.

Read more: Doctor’s plea for snorkelling mask exposes lack of coronavirus protection

He says he plans to keep making as long as he can source and fund materials due to growing demand and has set up a crowdfunding page to raise £3,000 purchasing filaments for shield frames and supports, elastic and acetate panels for visors and sterile wipes.

Colin Breckons has been making the face shields using his 3D printers and is giving them away free to NHS and other key workers. Picture: Colin BreckonsColin Breckons has been making the face shields using his 3D printers and is giving them away free to NHS and other key workers. Picture: Colin Breckons

The dad-of-six says he has received support online and in the community, receiving a £300 cheque from the Masonic Lodge towards buying materials.

Any additional funds would cover the cost of purchasing more 3D printers to increase the amount of visors that can be produced, as two of his printers have broken.

Mr Breckons said he has taken measures to shave his beard off to ensure sterility when making the masks.

Read more: Norwich man’s fundraiser to donate supplies to NHS workers

He said: “It’s a small sacrifice [to shave my beard].

Colin Breckons has been making the face shields using his 3D printers and is giving them away free to NHS and other key workers. Picture: Colin BreckonsColin Breckons has been making the face shields using his 3D printers and is giving them away free to NHS and other key workers. Picture: Colin Breckons

“It is essential we keep these people safe. Not only do they deserve to be looked after, but unless we keep them safe and protected we will soon find we have a shortage of them as well, as they take time off to recover from this illness.”

He added if anyone had access to a 3D printer, he could share the files to allow them to download the templates for the masks.

Mr Breckons, said: “It’s nice that a hobby can do something really good.

“If people have a 3D printer I can share the plans and we can get everyone making more and more. The printers have never worked as much as they have in the last two weeks. They are on 24 hours. I am sleeping shifts downstairs to be able to reset the printers in time, if I do not I am not able to make as many in a day.”

Colin Breckons has been making the face shields using his 3D printers and is giving them away free to NHS and other key workers. Picture: Colin BreckonsColin Breckons has been making the face shields using his 3D printers and is giving them away free to NHS and other key workers. Picture: Colin Breckons

If you would like to find out more visit the Crowdfunding page to donate.

Keep to date with the latest information here

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Paramedic ‘emotional’ after queueing shoppers let him go to the front and pay for his groceries

David Tillyer, a East of England Ambulance Service paramedic was humbled by the kindness of customers at Lidl in Cromer. Picture: David Tillyer

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK reaches new record for testing

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Why a pub poured 60 gallons of beer down the drain

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK reaches new record for testing

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘I wanted to stay’ - Bradley Johnson on why he left City

Bradley Johnson has revealed why he left the Canaries. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Three pay and display machines for Norfolk beauty spot

Two pay and display machines will be installed at Cley Marshes Visitor Centre on the north Norfolk coast. Picture: RICHARD OSBOURNE

Full-time residential use of Norfolk caravan and chalet park approved

Alder Country Park in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk patients begin enrolling on coronavirus treatment trials

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24