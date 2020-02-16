Husband to take on London marathon for breast cancer team who supported wife

Peter Mahoney will be running the London Marathon in April in support of Norfolk and Norwich Hospital's Boudicca appeal after the breast cancer care team supported his wife Kate. Picture: Peter Mahoney Archant

A Norfolk man is using his London Marathon place to raise funds in aid of the hospital department that treated his wife.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter Mahoney is running the London Marathon to support the Boudicca breast cancer appeal after his wife Kate was diagnosed in December 2018.

The appeal aims to raise £800,000 to create a unit where patients can have the necessary images taken, undergo a biopsy and see their consultant in one appointment.

Mr Mahoney, who lives in Stoke Holy Cross, near Norwich, said the diagnosis was a big shock for the family.

He said: "Kate is moving forward now but I'd like to give something back to the staff and future patients at the N&N.

"The Boudicca Appeal aims to create a dedicated breast cancer unit which will enable the staff to deliver a more efficient service and help remove stressful delays in the care process.

"I've wanted to do a marathon for ages and when I got the place it seemed an obvious choice to raise money for this appeal."

Mr Mahoney is a member of the City of Norwich Athletics Club and was given the given the space for the April event.

You may also want to watch:

Despite not needing to raise any funds to run, Mr Mahoney decided it would be a wasted opportunity and is more than halfway towards his £2,000 total.

He hopes to complete the gruelling 26-mile challenge on April 26 in three hours and 30 minutes.

So far, £350,000 has been raised towards the appeal.

The funds have helped to purchase a stereotactic mammography machine to carry out biopsies.

His wife, Kate praised the 'outstanding' breast care team but said the unit would make a difference as people will not have to wait weeks for a diagnosis.

She said: "It's almost better once you've got a diagnosis in place and you know what you are dealing with and you have a plan.

"I can't fault the team there, but having a one-stop clinic in place will make such a difference."

The next phase of the Boudicca appeal will be to create a third ultrasound room in the breast screening department and improve the reception and waiting areas, and develop dedicated counselling rooms for patients facing a cancer diagnosis.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peterjmahoney to donate.