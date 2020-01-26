'People are staying inside' - Norwich teacher in China 'being careful' amid coronavirus outbreak

Don't go out in crowded places and wear your mask at all times, a Norwich man working in China has been told as the country's government fights to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Only three weeks into his one year stay in the country, a 25-year-old man and former student at the University of East Anglia has said he is "being careful" as authorities work to discover more about the new strain of the virus.

So far, it has killed more than 50 people, though no cases have been identified in the UK.

Christopher Peak travelled to China on January 7, and is currently teaching English at a school in Fuzhou, more than 500 miles from where the outbreak was first discovered in Wuhan.

But despite fears around the virus' spread, and reports of a case not far from where Mr Peak is staying, he said he is not worried and is taking precautions to make sure he is safe.

Mr Peak said: "It's a lot less crowded than it usually is. People are staying inside, and the government has shut bars, clubs, cinemas and all places where a lot of people go or where there are big crowds.

"They have been told they can't legally be open."

Parts of the country have been placed on lock down, and Mr Peak said they were told to stay inside in the early hours of Sunday morning, January 26, as disinfectant was used to control the spread.

Reported cases of the coronavirus have risen to nearly 2,000 and the death toll currently stands at 56.

Mr Peak said: "A lot of the locals I have been talking to have told me not to go outside because its dangerous and you're not allowed in some shops without a mask.

"But I am are being careful. I am wearing a mask, I'm not going to places where it's too crowded and I keep washing my hands."

The outbreak of the virus is believed to have started in city Wuhan at a food market.

According to the World Health Organisation, signs of infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, it can lead to pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and death.

Mr Peak added: "My parents are really worried, and my friends and family have told me to be careful.

"But where I am is about a three-hour plane journey from Wuhan so I think there is a low chance of being infected as long as I take the right precautions."