Norwich hospital to stop inpatient visits after rising Covid cases
- Credit: Archant
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has announced that it is suspending visiting on inpatient wards amid rising Covid cases.
Hospital bosses hope the measure will help to limit the spread of the virus, after rising rates of infection in the community and an increase in coronavirus-related admissions.
There are several exceptions to the restrictions, including: carers and those who require them, patients receiving end-of-life care or where there is significant deterioration, patients with a mental health issue such as dementia, a learning disability, or autism.
Parents with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, parents or appropriate adults visiting their child, birth partners for women in labour and on ante and post-natal wards will all be exempt from the restrictions as well.
Partners of people giving birth will continue to be able to attend scans.
You may also want to watch:
The NHS hospital is continuing virtual visits, with people able to contact the ward their loved one is staying on to arrange a time.
Alternatively, family and friends can send a message via the hospital's website that will be given to the patient.
The Trust is continuing to ask patients to attend the Emergency Department and outpatient appointments alone, where possible.
For more information, click here.
Most Read
- 1 Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed
- 2 Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village
- 3 Police swoop on Norwich address
- 4 Secluded Broads farmhouse in almost 11 acres goes up for sale
- 5 Asda and Amazon urgently recall items due to safety concerns
- 6 Mum's heartfelt tribute to daughter who died in A47 collision
- 7 Norwich cat torturer who murdered pensioner ‘planned to carry on killing’
- 8 Rail services affected after person hit by train
- 9 Plans for seven new supermarkets in Norfolk - but where will they be?
- 10 Police called after elderly, sick seal attacked with stones