Norwich hospital to stop inpatient visits after rising Covid cases

Published: 2:03 PM October 28, 2021 Updated: 2:09 PM October 28, 2021

The Norfolk and Norwich is suspending inpatient visits due to rising coronavirus cases, but with a list of exceptions. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Archant

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has announced that it is suspending visiting on inpatient wards amid rising Covid cases.

Hospital bosses hope the measure will help to limit the spread of the virus, after rising rates of infection in the community and an increase in coronavirus-related admissions.

There are several exceptions to the restrictions, including: carers and those who require them, patients receiving end-of-life care or where there is significant deterioration, patients with a mental health issue such as dementia, a learning disability, or autism.

Parents with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, parents or appropriate adults visiting their child, birth partners for women in labour and on ante and post-natal wards will all be exempt from the restrictions as well.

Partners of people giving birth will continue to be able to attend scans.

Whilst visiting loved ones staying @NNUH is restricted, you can virtually visit them - just contact the Ward your loved one is staying on to arrange a time! pic.twitter.com/Te2btIScPk — NNUH Patient Engagement & Experience Team (@PatientExp_NNUH) October 28, 2021

The NHS hospital is continuing virtual visits, with people able to contact the ward their loved one is staying on to arrange a time.

Alternatively, family and friends can send a message via the hospital's website that will be given to the patient.

The Trust is continuing to ask patients to attend the Emergency Department and outpatient appointments alone, where possible.

