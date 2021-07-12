News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

N&N to ditch typing and dictation to speed up patient letters

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 12:49 PM July 12, 2021   
NNUH's Elian Wheeler, Ian Osley, Will Brown, Martin Keegan

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital staff Elaine Wheeler, Ian Osley, , Will Brown and Martin Keegan celebrate the launch of the new system which will be used across all departments. - Credit: NNUH

The old-fashioned dictate-and-type technique is being ditched for digitisation - to halve the time for letters to reach patients.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is to officially implement "Dictate IT Swift" across all departments following a trial. 

Clinicians can dictate using an app on their phone or via a desktop to create a transcript, which can be viewed by staff within a minute of a dictation being completed.

The transcript will then be checked, edited and verified before being sent out to patients in the post.

The current process sees letters typed manually by administration staff from dictations on a voice recorder.

You may also want to watch:

The trial began a year ago across the trust's medical, women and children and surgical divisions and will be brought across all departments in the coming months.

Oncology medical secretary Rachel Pannell said: "It saves a lot of time. It might not be word-perfect but most of the time it’s easy to work out what was meant.

Most Read

  1. 1 Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park
  2. 2 Cyclist injured in crash during time trial on A11
  3. 3 Driver taken to hospital after crash which closed A140
  1. 4 Drivers face delays after crash on A11
  2. 5 Ex-City keeper set for Premier League move
  3. 6 Watch: Hundreds queue for hours outside Norwich bar for Euro 2020 final
  4. 7 GoGoDiscover 2021: Everything you need to know about the city’s T-Rex trail 
  5. 8 Home sealed off after police search finds firearms and chemicals
  6. 9 Cromer cocktail bar to open second site in Sheringham
  7. 10 New dental practice receives hundreds of phone calls amid opening

"It also knows loads of medical words and I don’t have to wait until the clinic is finished for Dan [Holyoake, clinical oncology consultant] to dock his dictaphone now.”

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ongoing flooding at traffic lights near Carrow Road.

Video

Chaos as city hit by sudden torrential downpours and floods

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
EastEnders star Scott Maslen at the Hunworth Bell. 

EastEnders star joins locals at Norfolk pub

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Gordon Sanders owns Runwood Homes

Investigations | Exclusive

Care home boss pocketed extra £2m when business got £2m furlough cash

Joel Adams

person
Nigel Marsh, Burnham Overy

'I can't even cut my grass' - Campsite owner's frustration after injunction

Sarah Hussain

person
Comments powered by Disqus