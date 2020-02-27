Tenerife holidaymakers arrive back at Norwich Airport after coronavirus outbreak shock

Holidaymakers flying back into Norwich from Tenerife where more than 100 Britons are in lock-down in a coronavirus-hit hotel have spoken of the impact of the outbreak.

Some 168 Britons are among hundreds of guests who have been told they will have to stay put for 14 days at the four-star H10 Costa Adeje Palace in the south-west of the Spanish island after at least four guests, including an Italian doctor, tested positive for coronavirus.

Passengers aboard a TUI flight that touched down at Norwich Airport from Tenerife on Thursday afternoon said they had only learnt about the outbreak on the news and social media.

Rob Ford, 67, and Tracey Blazey, 61, from Norwich, had stayed in apartments close to the affected hotel with friends Graham Key and Pam Bradford.

Mr Ford said: "A lot of people were concerned about it and started eating in more. Because we were staying in self-contained apartments rather than a hotel we tried to carry on as normal as possible with the holiday.

"We did walk past the hotel but we didn't see any obvious signs of police outside and there was no publicity given out or warnings about it."

Leon Gooch, 40, and Sarah Gooch, 37, from Norwich, said they came close to staying at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace on their holiday but in the end stayed in a resort five miles away.

Mr Gooch said: "I've actually stayed in that hotel before and we did look at it when booking this time, but we're glad we didn't now.

"We heard about the outbreak on social media but we tried to not let it affect our holiday. It's obviously serious but these things can get blown out of proportion.

"We didn't get any information about it our hotel. The only thing that was different was they put a hand sanitiser on the reception desk."

Screens at Norwich Airport were displaying a message giving information about the symptoms of the virus.

But Tracey Daniels, 57, and Paul Last, 56, from Burgh Castle near Great Yarmouth, who stayed in Playa de las Americas in a different part of the island, said they were surprised they had not received any specific information on landing back in the UK.

She said: "We asked if we needed to take on precautions or if we needed any screening, but they advised because we didn't have any flu symptoms that we did not need to worry."